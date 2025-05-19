Rucker Makes Saints Return, Promoted from Double-A Wichita

ST. PAUL, MN - With several Saints on the move to the big leagues in the past week, more reinforcements are on the way as the ripple effects of a handful of big league injuries continue to shake up the Twins affiliates rosters. The St. Paul Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announced the promotion of infielder Jake Rucker from Double-A Wichita on Monday.

Rucker, 25, slashed .229/.320/.241 (.561 OPS) with double and eight RBI in 24 games with the Wind Surge to open the season. His 12.4% walk-rate and 11.3% strikeout rate this year are both career best marks for the right-handed hitter. 2025 marks the Nashville, TN native's third consecutive season opening the year on the Twins' Double-A roster. He's been a career .252 hitter at the level with a .686 OPS and 18 homers in 265 games the past three years in the Texas League.

For Rucker, it's a return to St. Paul nearly three years after making his Triple-A debut. He ended his 2022 season appearing in nine games for the Saints, a stretch where he was 3-for-26 (.115) with a homer in a year spent otherwise in Single-A. His memorable Saints debut on September 17 vs Louisville included a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh and a walk-off sac fly in the 10th.

Originally a 7th round draft choice by the Twins out of the University of Tennessee in 2021, Rucker played three seasons in the SEC for the Volunteers (2019-21) prior to his pro career. He was named a Dick Howser Award semifinalist, granted to the collegiate player of the year, as a junior in 2021 and reached the College World Series with the Vols that year.

