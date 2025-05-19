Pérez Named International League Player of the Week
May 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Cubs catcher Carlos Pérez was tabbed the International League Player of the Week for the period of May 12-18 the league announced today.
In five games vs. St. Paul, Pérez slashed .615/.737/1.615 (8-for-13) with five doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks. During that time, he led the International League in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS (2.352) and extra-base hits.
He is the first I-Cub to be named International League Player of the Week this season and first since Moises Ballesteros on Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2024.
