Plain and Simple: Saints to Pay Tribute to Their "Boring" Name

May 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints are anything, but boring. One would never call one of their games a snoozefest. Fun. Definitely. Dull. Never. There are those, however, that think their name doesn't represent the "wild and outside" entertainment one gets at a Saints game. Some have even called the name "plain." In honor of their name being put on blast Last Week (or was it two weeks ago), Tonight (but really May 22) the Saints are leaning into the dullard nature of their name for a Meh type of game.

While Minor League teams around the country have rebranded themselves to honor the history, tradition, and culture of their cities, the Saints will do absolutely nothing to their name. There will be nothing Erie about the night as the Saints will stay the Saints and celebrate having a basic name. The team will do something they have never done in 33 seasons, offer free tickets just because of what your parents decided to name you. Anyone who produces an ID with the name "John" or "Oliver," two of the Top 150 generic men's names in the world, will receive a free ticket to the May 22 game.

Everyone loves a giveaway. The Saints have given out some memorable bobbleheads, t-shirts, and other hilarious items. On May 22, the first 1,000 fans will receive a piece of plain, white paper. That's it. Peanut toss in the 7th inning? Not on this day. Pieces of ordinary, white bread will be tossed out to the crowd. If you're looking for some great dessert, look somewhere else because the concession stands will serve nothing but vanilla ice cream.

Between inning promotions won't be about races or winning prizes, but will be rather bare-bones. Fans will be awed by a power point presentation on the videoboard that goes over all the names the Saints didn't choose in 1993. Names like the St. Paul Accountants, the St. Paul Municipals, and the St. Paul Eastern Gray Squirrels.

Forget about the kiss cam or watching yourself dance on the jumbotron, the Saints will show only those people in khaki pants and a tucked in shirt.

In a world full of fireworks, pigs delivering baseball to umpires, and Fun is Good, the Saints are boldly choosing to do less. Plain Night isn't about thrills - it's about embracing the underwhelming. So, wear your beige, tuck in that polo, and prepare for a night that redefines "just fine." Baseball will be played. Possibly. Fun will be had. Arguably. It's Plain and Simple - and that's exactly the point.







International League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.