Chasers Drop Finale to Columbus, Split Series

May 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped the series finale to the Columbus Clippers, losing 9-6 to split the series, three game each.

The two teams went back-and-forth for much of the afternoon, with Omaha holding a lead two separate times, while Columbus led three separate times. The Clippers scored a run in the first off Omaha starter Chandler Champlain, but a Tyler Gentry sac fly tied the game in the second.

Omaha added three runs in the third inning to take the lead, as Nick Loftin singled in one and Cam Devanney singled in 2 for a 4-1 Chasers advantage. The Clippers scored a pair in the fourth to bring the score within one, then scored two more in the top of the fifth to take a brief 5-4 lead. The Storm Chasers responded in the bottom of the sixth with two runs of their own, on an MJ Melendez single and Gentry's second sac fly of the game, for a 6-5 lead.

Columbus plated three in the sixth off Champlain and Noah Murdock to take the lead for good, then added a run of insurance off Murdock in the seventh, for the 9-6 lead that stuck as the final score.

Behind Champlain's 5.1 innings and 1.1 innings from Murdock, left-hander Nate Ackenhausen made his Triple-A debut with 2.0 scoreless innings, working into the ninth inning. Ackenhausen loaded the bases in the ninth, but Stephen Nogosek stranded all three inherited runners to prevent further damage.

Nelson Velázquez connected on his second single of the day in the bottom of the ninth, but Omaha could not close the gap further and add another run. Both Velázquez and John Rave connected for two hits, with Rave stretching his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games.

Omaha's next game will be Tuesday against the Salt Lake Bees, with a 7:35 p.m. CT first pitch at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah.







