IronPigs' Winning Streak Snapped by Buffalo
June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (26-33) five-game winning streak came to a close as they were bested 5-2 by the Buffalo Bisons (31-30) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
For the second straight day, Buffalo opened the scoring in the second inning thanks to a Michael Turconi RBI single.
The 'Pigs tied the game in the third. Nick Podkul blasted a solo homer, his fifth of the year, and second straight day with a long ball, knotting the game.
Buffalo took the lead for good in the sixth. After Orelvis Martinez was hit by a pitch with two outs, Riley Tirotta followed with a two-run homer, his second of the year, making it 3-1 Buffalo.
In the ninth, Martinez blasted the first pitch of the inning out to leftfield, his 15th long ball of the season. Tirotta then went back-to-back with Martinez, his second of the game and third on the year, to make it 5-1.
In the last of the ninth, the 'Pigs pushed across a run thanks to a two-out error, but could not muster anything else, falling 5-2.
Aaron Sanchez (2-2) captured the win for Buffalo, allowing just one run on two hits, walking two and striking out five.
David Parkinson (1-4) pitched well but suffered the defeat for the IronPigs. Parkinson allowed three runs in six innings on five hits, striking out four without issuing a walk.
The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Saturday, June 8 at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Tyler Phillips (5-3, 5.45) slated to go for the IronPigs while Buffalo has not yet announced a starter.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
