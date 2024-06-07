SWB Game Notes - June 7

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides (32-28) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-25)

Game 61 | Home Game 28 | PNC Field | Friday, June 7, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Justin Armbruester (1-4, 9.70) vs RHP Will Warren (3-4, 8.08)

DOMÍNGUEZ ON REHAB: Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez has now played in three rehab games with the RailRiders. Yesterday he went 3-4 with a double and a run scored. He originally began his rehab on May 14 with Low-A Tampa. He played in four games, knocking five hits, all as the designated hitter. The Yankees transferred his rehab to Double-A Somerset on May 21 where he played in 10 games. He homered four times and knocked in eight runs. Domínguez is coming back from a right UCL tear that occurred last September after he made his Major League debut and played eight games with New York. He has since had "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing.

RICE IS NICE: Ben Rice, 25, has been stellar in his first two games with the RailRiders. He went 2-for-4 on Tuesday with a homer, two runs batted in and a pair scored. On, Wednesday, he went 2-for-4 with another home run and a two walks. His 14 total long balls lead the Yankees farm system. Rice was just the third player for SWB to homer in consecutive games.

K KIND OF DAY: Oddanier Mosqueda struck six of the seven batters he faced last night in a season-high two and a third innings. The six strikeouts were the most in an outing by a reliever this season. He has punched out 45 batters this summer compared to just 17 walks. That is a 35% strikeout rate. It was also Mosqueda's 22 outing of the summer, good for the most appearances in the Yankees farm system.

YAHOO YERRY: Yerry De Los Santos had an amazing month of May posting a 2.31 earned run average in 9 appearances. The righty walked only two batters and struck out 10. Last night he went a season-high 2.1 scoreless inningOn the season, De Los Santos holds a 3.67 ERA in 27 innings of work. He is currently riding a five game, nine inning scoreless streak.

STREAK SNAPPED: After not recording a hit yesterday, Carlos Narvaez wrapped up a nine-game hitting streak. In that time he notched a dozen hits, batted in seven runs, and scored six of his own. In May, Carlos hit.284 in 20 contests where he reached in 16 of them. On the season, Narvaez has hit for a.248 average with five homers and 31 runs batted in.

WHAT WILL WILL DO?: RailRiders turn to Will Warren for the start on Friday night. The Yankees #7 prospect holds a 3-4 record with a 8.08 earned run average. After an impressive April, Will struggled a bit in the month of May. The righty looks to bounce back making in second start in June. Last week against Toledo, Warren pitched 4.2 innings allowing just two runs on five hits. He has pitched over 80 offerings in his last nine outings.

SCORING EARLY: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated three runs in the first inning last night but could not hold on to an early lead. It was their tenth loss of the season after getting on the board first compared to the 25 wins they have in this situation.

RUNNING MEN: Ben Rice stole the RailRiders 88th base of the season last night good for the most in the International League. It was his first in Triple-A and ninth of the season. He is now the sixteenth player to steal a bag with SWB.

