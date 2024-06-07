Bisons, 'Leveling the Playing Field' to Hold Sports Equipment Drive at Herd's Game, Thursday, June 13 vs. Red Sox

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have teamed up with 'Leveling the Playing Field' to hold a Used Sports Equipment Drive for the team's World Softball Day Game, Thursday, June 13 as the Herd hosts the Worcester Red Sox (6:35 p.m. | Drive begins at 5:00 p.m.).

Donations of new/gently used sports equipment from all sports will be accepted at a special Leveling Up the Playing Field donation table next to the Sahlen Field Box Office. All fans that make a donation will receive entry to win for a Bisons Family Night at the Ballpark to the team's Honda fridaynightbash!® on Friday, June 28 (7:05 p.m.), including four game tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and four Bisons caps.

Donations can be made by fans attending the Bisons game on Thursday, June 13 or anyone that wants to participate to help provide sports equipment to kids who need it. Game Tickets are available on Bisons.com at the Sahlen Field Box Office and are 20% OFF when purchased in advance of game day.

The Bisons game on June 13 is also a 'Thirsty Thursday™' with great specials on Southern Tier craft beers all game long. As 'World Softball Day,' the Bisons will also have several fun in-game elements celebrating great softball players.

How to Level Up the Playing Field

Did you know that 1 in 5 underserved households are not getting their kids involved in athletics because of the rising price of sporting equipment? Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit that collects and redistributes free sports equipment to expand access and equity within youth sports and recreation programs in under-resourced communities here in Buffalo!

So clean out your garages and clear the yard of gently used sporting equipment so that ALL kids have the opportunity to play sports! To learn more about LPF, please visit www.levelingtheplayingfield.org, visit them on Instagram @lpfwny or contact us at wny@levelingtheplayingfield.org or call 716-217-1875.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.