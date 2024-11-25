Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Overall Record: 10-4-2-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 OT Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 22 vs. Orlando (5-2 Win)

November 23 vs. Orlando (4-2 Loss)

November 24 vs. Orlando (3-2 Loss/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 27 at Wheeling (7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

November 29 vs. Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 30 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

WALLEYE NOTES

Sunburnt: The Toledo Walleye grabbed one win over the weekend, splitting the series 1-1-1 to the Orlando Solar Bears. The Fish grabbed a big win on Friday (5-2) before dropping the next two on Saturday (4-2) and Sunday in overtime (3-2).

Bliss-tering the Puck: Forward Trenton Bliss is red-hot as of late, collecting eight points (4G, 4A) over a six-game point streak. Bliss is currently tied for sixth in the ECHL for scoring with 17 points (9G, 8A) in 17 games.

Servin' Spezia: Forward Tyler Spezia is riding a eight-game point streak, tallying 13 points (3G, 10A) over that stretch. Spezia is tied for fourth in the ECHL, contributing 19 points (8G, 11A) in 14 games, the second-most points on the team.

Filling the Bank Tank: The Toledo Walleye continue to extend their franchise record sellout streak night-in and night-out. The sellout streak continues at 42 consecutive games as it has nearly been a full calendar year since the last non-sellout in the Glass City. The last non-sellout in the Huntington Center was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Familiar Foes: The Toledo Walleye head east to begin their week with the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, then begin a home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday and Saturday, starting at the Huntington Center on Friday. Toledo has defeated each team by besting Wheeling 3-2 on November 1 and a 5-3 win at Kalamazoo on November 10.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Trenton Bliss (3G, 1A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-1-0)

