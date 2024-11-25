Stingrays Weekly Report- November 25

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays currently sit in second place in the South Division standings with 21 points. The team has another three-game slate this coming week, with the lone home matchup this Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In honor of South Carolina and Clemson squaring off in football this weekend, there is a special ticket offer for Friday's game where $29 gets you a balcony ticket for Friday's matchup and a garnet or orange Stingrays hat. Take advantage of this offer here. Fans can enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers at every Friday home game from when the doors open until the end of the first intermission.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 10-4-1-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 22 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-2 L

Charlie Combs and Jamie Engelbert scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made a Rays season-high 42 saves in the loss.

Saturday, November 23 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 5-2 W

The Stingrays defeated the Adirondack Thunder 5-2 at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of a crowd of 5,664 fans on Saturday night. The Stingrays wore specialty jerseys for their annual First Responders Night game presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston. Kyler Kupka, Erik Middendorf, Micah Miller,Tyler Weiss, and Jamie Engelbert scored for the Stingrays, while Mitchell Gibson made 17 saves in the win.

Sunday, November 24 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 5-1 L

The Stingrays suffered a 5-1 loss against the Adirondack Thunder at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Jamie Engelbert scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 of 33 shots in the loss.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jamie Engelbert (9)

Assists: Austin Magera, Jayden Lee (11)

Points: Micah Miller (15)

Plus/Minus: Jayden Lee (13)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (43)

Power Play Goals: Four players tied (2)

Wins: Seth Eisele (4)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (1.67)

Save Percentage: Seth Eisele (.944)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 27 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST

Friday, November 29 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Sunday, December 1 at Orlando Solar Bears | 3:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

ENGELBERT ON FIRE: Jamie Engelbert has nine goals in his last eight games. His eight-game goal streak is the longest in the ECHL, and he also has a ten-game point streak (nine goals, three assists). He is second on the team in points with 14 (nine goals, five assists).

HOME COOKING: The Rays will play two of their three games this week on the road, but four out of their next six games will take place on home ice. The Stingrays will welcome the Rapid City Rush to the North Charleston Coliseum on December 6, 7, and 8.

