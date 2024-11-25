Savannah Trades McGee to Solar Bears
November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team has traded defenseman CJ McGee to the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.
McGee, 25, signed an amateur tryout (ATO) with the Ghost Pirates in mid-April of last season, suiting up for a pair of road games in Jacksonville and Greenville. McGee played five seasons in the NCAA, recording 159 games with Quinnipiac University, winning a national championship with the Bobcats in 2022-23. A native of Pearl River, NY, McGee scored eight goals and added 17 assists in college.
Check out the Savannah Ghost Pirates Statistics
