Thunder Weekly, November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder in action

(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began an eight-game homestand last week against Utah. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 20

Utah at Wichita, 5-2 W

Thursday, November 21

Utah at Wichita, 4-1 W

Friday, November 22

Utah at Wichita, 4-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 27

Worcester at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Country Night, $3 Beer and postgame concert featuring LECADE. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight. Buy Tickets HERE.

Friday, November 29

Worcester at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. QuikTrip Buy In, Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Hajoca and Groundworks. Buy Tickets HERE.

Saturday, November 30

Worcester at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Bluey, presented by Prochaska, Howell and Prochaska. Pucks 'N Pups, presented by Little Busters Sports Bar & Grill. Buy Bluey four-pack . Buy Pucks 'N Pups Tickets .

Sunday, December 1

Kansas City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. Jump Start Buy In and Postgame Skate. Buy Tickets HERE.

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 7-3-1-0

AWAY: 2-4-0-0

OVERALL: 9-7-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 3-0-0-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 19 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, Stinil, 9

Assists: Bates, 13

Points: Stinil, 21

+/-: Bates, +13

PIM: Boucher, 21

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita returned home on Wednesday night looking to snap a six-game winless skid. The Thunder got a solid effort up and down the lineup, earning a 5-2 victory over the Grizzlies. Wichita leads the division with seven wins at home.

NOT AVERAGE JOE - Joe Carroll has been on a tear over the last three games. He has goals in three-straight and four over that span. Carroll has five points (4g, 1a) in his last three outings and a +4 rating over that stretch.

200 - Michal Stinil played in his 200th ECHL game on Thursday of last week. He needs three to reach 200 ECHL points. Stinil has points in eight of his last nine games. He is second in points (21), sixth in goals (9) and second in shots on net (67).

KNEEN AND TOES - Nolan Kneen is also approaching a milestone. He currently sits at 197 ECHL games in his career. The fifth-year blueliner has seven assists in 17 games so far this season.

POWER UP - Jay Dickman had a solid week for the Thunder. He has five points (2g, 3a) in his last three games, which includes back-to-back multi-point outings. Dickman is tied for first with five power play goals.

WALK IT OUT - Kobe Walker is having a great start to the season. He needs one goal to reach his totals from last year when he registered eight in 25 games. The second-year forward has already surpassed his point total from last season, tallying 17 points (7g, 10a) in 17 games. Walker has points in three-straight.

GAME WINNER - Nolan Burke registered his first game-winner of the season on Friday. It was his second of his career, having recorded one last season with Atlanta. Burke tipped home a shot from the blueline on the power play, which was his first on the man advantage of the season.

SOLID - Aaron Dell has won back-to-back starts. He won on Wednesday, stopping 26 shots and followed that up on Friday with 31 saves against the Grizzlies. Dell improved to 31-11-2-4 all-time in the ECHL.

WELCOME BACK - Trevor Gorsuch returned to the lineup for the first time this season last Thursday. He claimed his 50th ECHL victory, stopping 22 shots. Gorsuch started 37 games last season for Wichita.

SECONDS - Wichita has been a strong second period team so far this season. The Thunder are outscoring their opponents 27-20 in the second frame and outshooting their opponent 212-192.

THUNDERBOLTS...Braden Hache has five assists in his last three games...Peter Bates is tied for fourth with 13 assists...Dillon Boucher is two games away from 100 ECHL games... Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 7-2-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-0-0 when leading after two...

Images from this story

