ECHL Transactions - November 25
November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 25, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tahoe:
Justin Robbins, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
add Max Neill, F activated from reserve
delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford
delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Hartford
Cincinnati:
add Mathieu Gosselin, F assigned by Toronto Marlies
add Ty Voit, F assigned by Toronto Marlies
add Tristan Ashbrook, F activated from reserve
add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve
add Landon Cato, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve
delete Steven MacLean, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford
delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve
delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Thomas, Farrell, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
delete Connor Walters, D traded to Reading
Orlando:
add C.J. McGee, D acquired from Savannah 11/24
delete Chris Harpur, D recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
delete Ilya Nikolayev, F recalled to Wranglers by Flames
Reading:
add Parker AuCoin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Nick Capone, F activated from reserve
add Shane Sellar, F activated from reserve
delete Travis Broughman, F traded to Kalamazoo
delete Parker AuCoin, F traded to Tulsa
delete Sam Sedley, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tahoe:
add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Trois-Rivières:
delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval
Worcester:
add Andrew Nielsen, D acquired from Orlando 11/21
delete Andrew Nielsen, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2024
- Thunder Weekly, November 25, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Oilers Acquire Parker AuCoin from Reading - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Travis Broughman from Royals - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- Bernie Saunders to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bernie Saunders to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Davies, Bezeau Assigned to Ghost Pirates - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ethan Haider Named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Haider Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Savannah Trades McGee to Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 6 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire CJ McGee from Savannah - Orlando Solar Bears
- Jesper Vikman Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Readies for Lavender Ice / Teddy Toss this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nikolaev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 25, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.