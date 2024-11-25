ECHL Transactions - November 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 25, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tahoe:

Justin Robbins, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Max Neill, F activated from reserve

delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford

delete Brett Budgell, F recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Mathieu Gosselin, F assigned by Toronto Marlies

add Ty Voit, F assigned by Toronto Marlies

add Tristan Ashbrook, F activated from reserve

add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve

add Landon Cato, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford

delete D.J. King, D placed on reserve

delete Sam Ruffin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Thomas, Farrell, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Connor Walters, D traded to Reading

Orlando:

add C.J. McGee, D acquired from Savannah 11/24

delete Chris Harpur, D recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

delete Ilya Nikolayev, F recalled to Wranglers by Flames

Reading:

add Parker AuCoin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Nick Capone, F activated from reserve

add Shane Sellar, F activated from reserve

delete Travis Broughman, F traded to Kalamazoo

delete Parker AuCoin, F traded to Tulsa

delete Sam Sedley, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tahoe:

add Jesper Vikman, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Trois-Rivières:

delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval

Worcester:

add Andrew Nielsen, D acquired from Orlando 11/21

delete Andrew Nielsen, D placed on reserve

