K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Readies for Lavender Ice / Teddy Toss this Week

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings return to divisional play, set for the Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Game Saturday.

OVERALL RECORD: 6-7-1-0

LAST WEEK: 0-2-1-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-7-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week, with one at Wings Event Center. First, the K-Wings take on the Cincinnati Cyclones on the road Wednesday, then travel to Toledo to face the Walleye Friday before coming home to face Toledo on Saturday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 0-2-1-0 (2-4, 2-3 F/OT, 0-5).

First, Kalamazoo's comeback bid at Florida Wednesday came up short, losing 4-2. Ben Berard (7) and Josh Bloom (4) scored goals to bring the K-Wings within one in the third period, but the Everblades notched an empty-net tally to seal the victory.

Then, the K-Wings went back and forth with Florida Friday, losing in overtime, 3-2. Ryan Cox (1) scored the opening goal, and Joe Arntsen (3) knotted the game up at two after the Everblades scored a pair early in the third period to take the lead. Florida scored the game-winner in overtime, though. Jonathan Lemieux (5-4-1-0) was strong in net, making 31 saves in the loss.

Finally, Kalamazoo couldn't respond to the Everblades' second-period surge Saturday, falling 5-0. Logan Neaton (0-2-0-0) made 29 saves in defeat.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play one game at Wings Event Center this week.

Kalamazoo hosts the Toledo Walleye for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center, presented by West Michigan Cancer Center. Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender, and bring a new or lightly used plush toy to toss on the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal (donated to charity). Plus, come make some serious noise, as all our fans receive a set of K-Wings Lavender Thunder Sticks. We will also host our first in-person Hockey Fights Cancer Specialty Jersey auction post-game, benefiting the West Michigan Cancer Center.

The Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package is BACK for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Enjoy four (4) tickets to the game and a $20 concessions voucher (4 - $5 vouchers) for $70.

The Hungry Howies Friends and Family Deal is also available for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus Toledo at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. The package includes four (4) tickets to the game, four (4) Kalamazoo Wings knit hats, and a FREE $20 Hungry Howies voucher for your whole family to enjoy, all for just $45.

3-Packs are also on sale now! Catch three games this season (NYE on Dec. 31, Springfield Night on Feb. 15 & empowHER Night on Mar. 8) for the low price of just $49.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Florida 4, Kalamazoo 2 (Hertz Arena, Estero, FL) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings 6-6-0-0) battled back in the third period but ultimately fell, 4-2, against the Florida Everblades (10-3-0-0) at Hertz Arena Wednesday. Florida scored first at the 10:45 mark of the first period, and the Everblades made it 2-0 just 1:32 into the second frame. In the third period, Florida notched a power-play goal at the 5:10 mark to extend its lead, but the K-Wings would come roaring back. Ben Berard (7) got the K-Wings on the board at the 11:16 mark of the third. Josh Bloom (4) then scored with the extra attacker on for Kalamazoo with 2:14 remaining to make it 3-2. Florida responded with an empty-net goal at the 19:03 mark to finish the scoring.

Friday, Nov. 22 - Florida 3, Kalamazoo 2 (OT) (Hertz Arena, Estero, FL) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (6-6-1-0) recovered from a third period surge by the Florida Everblades (11-3-0-0) to force overtime, but fell in the extra frame, 3-2, at Hertz Arena Friday. Ryan Cox (1) notched his first goal as a K-Wing to give Kalamazoo the early lead at the 16:26 mark of the first period. Florida fought back to tie the game with a goal at the 5:31 mark of the third period, and the Everblades scored again at the 9:34 mark to take the 2-1 lead. Joe Arntsen (3) evened up the score with a goal at the 13:55 mark that went in off the stick of a Florida player out front. The Everblades scored the game-winning goal at the 3:52 mark of OT. Jonathan Lemieux (5-4-1-0) was stout in net, making 31 saves and helping the K-Wings go 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Florida 5, Kalamazoo 0 (Hertz Arena, Estero, FL) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (6-7-1-0) fell, 5-0, to the Florida Everblades (12-3-0-0) in the last of a three-in-four set Saturday at Hertz Arena. After a scoreless first period, Florida scored four goals in the middle frame to pull ahead. The goals came at the 2:09, 9:39, 12:07 and 17:33 marks, with the Everblades' second tally coming on the power play. Florida notched one more goal in the third, coming at the 13:16 mark. Logan Neaton (0-2-0-0) made 29 saves in defeat.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. EST - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Friday, Nov. 29 - Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m. EST - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Nov. 21 - Forward Ben Berard recalled from loan by Abbotsford (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Defenseman Collin Saccoman is currently tied for the league lead in plus-minus rating (+15)

Forward Ryan Cox scored his first goal as a K-Wing Friday

Forward Quinn Preston extended his assist streak to four games (1g, 4a) before being held scoreless Saturday

TEAM TRENDS

3-0-0-0 when scoring first at home

5-1-0-0 when earning more power plays than the opponent

3-1-1-0 in the first game in a row

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 10 - Ben Berard*

GOALS: 7 - Ben Berard*

ASSISTS: 7 - Quinn Preston, Collin Saccoman

PLUS/MINUS: +15 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 19 - Jermaine Loewen

PP GOALS: 2 - Ben Berard*

PP ASSISTS: 2 - Max Humitz, Lee Lapid, Ayden MacDonald, Zach Okabe

SH GOALS: 1 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 1 - six players tied

SHOTS : 37 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 5 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.29 - Jonathan Lemieux

SAVE %: .928 - Jonathan Lemieux

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/7 (0%)

This Season - 6/43 (14.0%) | No. 25 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/8 (75.0%)

This Season - 31/40 (77.5%) | No. 23 (ECHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.