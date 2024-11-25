Americans Weekly

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (5-5-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), took three of four points from the Tulsa Oilers (10-4-1) last week winning on Thursday night in Tulsa 4-1, and dropping a 5-4 decision in overtime on Friday night in Allen. The Americans play three road games this week starting on Wednesday night in Rapid City. The Americans return home on December 3rd to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters at 7:10 PM CST. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 1-0-1

Overall record: 5-5-3

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Allen 4 at Tulsa 1 Final

Friday, November 22, 2024 Tulsa 5, at Allen 4 Final OT

-- Upcoming Games --

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Opponent: Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 29, 2024

Opponent: Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Opponent: Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CST

Location: Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (9) Easton Brodzinski (Tied for fourth in the league)

Assists - (11) Kyle Crnkovic (Tied for fourth in the league)

Points - (19) Brayden Watts (Tied for fourth in the league)

Power Play Goals - (3) Kyle Crnkovic (Tied for third in the league)

Power Play Assists - (6) Brayden Watts (Tied for third in the league)

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (2) Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (2) Brayden Watts and Easton Brodzinski

Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Mark Duarte, Quinn Warmuth and Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (17) Artyom Kulakov

Plus/Minus - (6) Spencer Asuchak

Shots on Goal - (46) Easton Brodzinski

Points per game (1.46) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.904) Anson Thornton

Goals against average (3.86) Anson Thornton

Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts is tied for fourth in the league in scoring (8 goals and 11 assists, 19 points).

- The Americans power play ranks fifth in the league at 23.1 %

- The Americans road penalty kill ranks ninth overall at 87.0 %.

- The Americans collected three of four points in two games last week against first place Tulsa.

- Easton Brodzinski is tied for fourth in the league with nine goals.

- Kyle Crnkovic is tied for fourth overall with 11 assists.

- Brayden Watts leads the Americans averaging 1.46 points per game.

- Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic are tied for the team lead with two game winning goals each.

- Allen is 5-2-3 in their last 10 games.

- The Americans have scored a power play goal in five straight games.

- The Americans are 1-3 in overtime games.

- The Americans are 4-1-1 when scoring first.

- Opponents are out-scoring the Americans 19-8 in the second period.

- The Americans are giving up 4.23 goals per game.

- The Americans are 4-0 when leading after two periods.

- Allen is 1-0 when outshooting their opponent.

- Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic are tied with eight power play points each which is second overall in the league.

- Quinn Warmuth scored his first professional goal last Thursday night in Tulsa.

- Allen is 19th overall in penalty minutes averaging 11.3 per game.

- Opening a three-game road trip on Wednesday night in Rapid City, the Americans have a winning road record (3-2-0).

