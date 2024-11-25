Komets Look to Feast on Home Ice

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - Last week the Komets fell to Wheeling in their only match up the week, but still maintain second place in the Central Division, with a mark of 9-4-0 for 18 points. The Komets will host the defending three-time Kelly Cup Champions, the Florida Everblades this week at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. All three contests start at 7:30 p.m.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Sat. 11/23 vs Wheeling FW 4 - WHL 6 L

About last week -

On Saturday, a pair of Odeen Tufto goals put the Komets up on the visiting Wheeling Nailers early in the first period. The Nailers scored a shorthanded goal at 18:42 of the first period to make the game 2-1. Wheeling fired three more goals to gain a 4-2 edge in the third period. In the final frame, the Komets rallied with a goal from defenseman Darren Brady at 11:14, followed by an Ethan Keppen strike at 14:00 to tie the game 4-4. However, the Komets could not capitalize on the momentum by surrendering the game-winning goal to the Nailers at 18:26. Wheeling added an empty net goal to make the final 6-4. The Komets outshot the Nailers 52-24, with 25 shots in the third period. Connor Unger got tagged with the loss, making 18 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Aleardi, 4 games(1g, 3a)

Home Points: 5 games, Mayhew (1g, 6a), Tufto (5g, 3a), Keppen (6a)

Home goals: 4 games, Tufto (5g)

Home Assists: 5 games, Keppen (6a)

Road Points: 2 games, Gorniak (1g, 2a), Aleardi (1g, 1a)

Road Goals: 2 games, Gorniak, (2g)

Wins (goaltender): 2, Brochu

Komet leaders-

Points: 18 - Tufto (6g, 12a)

Goals: 7 - Aleardi

Assists: 14 - Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 4 - Tufto

Short-Handed Goals:

Game Winning Goals: 2 - Aleardi

Shots: 53 - Corcoran

PIM: 70 - Turcotte

Plus/Minus: +8 - Aleardi

Home Points: 9 - Tufto (5g, 4a)

Home Goals: 5 - Tufto

Home Assists: 6 - Keppen

Road Points: 11 -Mayhew

Road Goals: 4 -Petruzzelli, Aleardi, Keppen

Road Assists: 9 - Tufto, Mayhew

Goaltenders

Appearances: 8 - Brochu

Wins: 6 - Brochu

Saves: 181 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.12 - Brochu

Save percentage: .919 - Brochu

For the week -

Goaltenders

GAA MIN SA GA SV W L T OTL SOL SV% SO

Connor Ungar 5.09 59 23 5 18 0 1 0 0 0 0.783 0

Special K's- The Komets didn't score on five power-play chances for the week while giving up one power-play goal and a short-handed goal.

Next week - The Komets host Florida on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Icing the puck - The Komets have scored the second-most goals in the Central Division (49) and are second in the league, averaging 17.54 PIMs per game. The 52 shots in Saturday's loss were the most in a game this season. The team leads the league in shots on goal at 38.08 per game. The Komets are outscoring their opponents 24-16 in the third period. The club is 5-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Upcoming Promotions

Thursday, November 28: The Komets will wear throwback jerseys from the early 1980s for the Bob Chase Memorial Game. Each game-worn will be up for auction during the game. Visit the silent auction booth in the arena lobby. Bidding ends at the start of the 3rd period. Auction proceeds will benefit the Voices of Unity Choir.

Friday, November 29: Marathon Fill-Up Card Night, filling up three times at any area. Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details. OmniSource Unused Season Ticket Recycling Nights. Season Ticket Holders can redeem unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game.

Saturday, November 29: Kids Seat FREE Night! Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's when you purchase any regular-priced adult ticket.

