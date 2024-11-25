Davies, Bezeau Assigned to Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has been assigned forwards Josh Davies and Riley Bezeau by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Davies, 20, has scored two goals in three appearances in Savannah this year. He scored his first pair of professional goals on November 9 against the Idaho Steelheads. He has suited up in four games with the Checkers in 2024-25.

The Calgary, AB, native posted a 61-point campaign with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks last year, scoring 36 goals in 55 games. He was selected with the 186th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers. Davies played a total of five seasons in the WHL in Portland and the Swift Current Broncos, producing 140 points (78 goals, 62 assists) in 204 games.

Bezeau, 22, has posted a goal and an assist in eight games with Charlotte this year. The third-year pro has played 91 games with the Checkers, registering nine goals, eight assists and 154 penalty minutes.

Before joining the Checkers, the Rothesay, NB, native played three seasons in the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs. He served as the team's alternate captain in 2021-22, capturing the CHL's Memorial Cup that season.

Both Bezeau and Davies are expected to join Savannah on the road this week as the Ghost Pirates venture on a three-game trip against the Orlando Solar Bears and the Atlanta Gladiators.

