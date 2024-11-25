Oilers Acquire Parker AuCoin from Reading

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the acquisition of forward Parker AuCoin from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

AuCoin, 26, joins the Oilers after posting six points (4g, 2a) in 12 games with Reading this season.

In 2023-24, the left-handed forward notched 15 points (8g, 7a) in 21 ECHL games split among Atlanta and Idaho, including four points (2g, 2a) in three games against the Oilers.

AuCoin also appeared in two games with the Orlando Solar Bears in 2018-19 prior to continuing his education at Carleton University where he compiled 69 points (44g, 25a) in 84 USports contests. With the Ravens, AuCoin led USports in goals in 2022-23, notching 24 tallies enroute to OUA East First All-Star Team honors.

" We really liked him with Idaho," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "He was very successful and impressive every time we saw him. He has a good scoring track record, not only in our league, but dating back to college and juniors. He comes to us at a good time with injury and call ups, and we look forward to seeing what he does in Tulsa."

The St. Albert, Alberta native played his entire major junior career with Tri-City, racking up 180 points (88g, 92a) in 262 games with the Americans. AuCoin was named to the WHL Second All-Star Team for the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward also won a Gold Medal with Team Alberta at the 2014 Western Canada Challenge Cup.

The Oilers look to defend home ice against the Kansas City Mavericks in the first meeting of the season series on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:05 p.m.

