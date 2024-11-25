Atlanta's Haider Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ethan Haider of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 18-24.

Haider went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .968 in two appearances last week.

The 23-year-old stopped all 33 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Orlando on Tuesday and made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory against Jacksonville on Friday.

Under contract to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, Haider is 4-4-0 in eight appearances with the Gladiators this season. He is tied for second in the ECHL with two shutouts, ranks 10th with a 2.27 goals-against average and tied for 13th with a .919 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Haider saw action in 101 career collegiate games at the University of Connecticut and Clarkson University compiling an overall record of 43-42-14 with eight shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.