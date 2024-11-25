Atlanta's Haider Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ethan Haider of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 18-24.
Haider went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .968 in two appearances last week.
The 23-year-old stopped all 33 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Orlando on Tuesday and made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory against Jacksonville on Friday.
Under contract to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, Haider is 4-4-0 in eight appearances with the Gladiators this season. He is tied for second in the ECHL with two shutouts, ranks 10th with a 2.27 goals-against average and tied for 13th with a .919 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Haider saw action in 101 career collegiate games at the University of Connecticut and Clarkson University compiling an overall record of 43-42-14 with eight shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.
