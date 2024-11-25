Rabbits Recap: November 25th

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Three games, three days, three different opponents, and three wins.

Good things come in threes, and last week's three extended the Swamp Rabbits win streak to four. Read about how it happened and more in today's "Rabbits Recap"!

RECORD: 13gp, 8-4-1-0, 17pts (4th South Division)

CURRENT FORM: 4-game winning streak (7 wins in last 8 games)

LAST WEEK: 3gp, 3-0-0-0

REGULAR SEASON GAME 10 (Friday, November 22nd vs South Carolina)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3, South Carolina Stingrays 2

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

SC 0 2 0 -- -- 2 27 0/1

GVL 0 1 2 -- -- 3 45 0/5

SC: Combs/Engelbert-G Each; Miller-2ast; Eisele-42sv/45sh

GVL : Savoie-GWG w/36.3 sec left; Leahy/Singleton-G, Ast

GAME RECAP

REGULAR SEASON GAME 12 (Saturday, November 23rd @ Savannah)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5, Savannah Ghost Pirates 4

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

GVL 1 2 2 -- -- 5 29 1/2

SAV 2 1 1 -- -- 4 34 1/3

SAV: Hughes-2g; Armour-G, Ast; Drevitch-100pts w/SAV (Ast)

GVL : Six Multi-Point Performers; Leahy/Fawcett/Young/Berge-G, Ast Each; Russell/Moynihan-2ast

GAME RECAP

REGULAR SEASON GAME 13 (Sunday, November 24th vs Jacksonville)

FIRST RESPONDERS DAY, presented by Carolina Handling

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5, Jacksonville Icemen 0

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

JAX 0 0 0 -- -- 0 41 0/3

GVL 3 1 1 -- -- 5 32 0/2

JAX: 1st Shutout Loss

GVL: McKay-41sv Shutout; Brodzinski-G, 2ast; Freeman/Berge-G, Ast Each

GAME RECAP

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, November 27th @ Atlanta Gladiators

Friday, November 29th @ South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, November 30th @ Jacksonville

SWAMP RABBITS LEADERS

G Brodzinski/Savoie 6

Ast Parker Berge 9

Pts Berge/Brodzinski 12pts Each

Rookie Pts Berge/Brodzinski 12pts Each

Defenseman Pts Parker Berge 12gp, 3g-9ast-12pts

+/- Berge/Leahy +6

PIM Tate Singleton 25

PPG Savoie/Rolofs 2

SHG Ben Freeman 1

Wins (Goalie) Dryden McKay 6

Losses (Goalie) Dryden McKay 4 (1 OT)

Shutouts Ingham/McKay 1

GAA Jacob Ingham 1.71

SV% Jacob Ingham .949

NOTES AND NUMBERS

CONNECT FOUR: With their dominating win against the Jacksonville Icemen, the Swamp Rabbits now extend their winning streak to four consecutive games dating back to November 17th against Florida. In this streak, the Swamp Rabbits have outscored their opposition 16-8, with 12 of those goals coming in five-on-five play.

MORE LIKE "DRIED 'EM" MCKAY: When the clock hit 00.0 on Sunday, Swamp Rabbits net-minder DRYDEN McKAY collected his first shutout win of the season and his third in the ECHL ranks, turning aside a barrage of 41 shots from the Icemen on "First Responders Day", presented by Carolina Handling. McKay gives the Swamp Rabbits their second shutout win of the season, joining Jacob Ingham and his 28-save clean sheet against the Atlanta Gladiators on November 9th's "Star Wars Night", presented by Champion Comfort Experts. Both shutout wins have come in the friendly confines of Bon Secours Wellness Arena, marking the first time since the 2021-22 ECHL Season that the Swamp Rabbits have had more than one shutout at home in a single campaign (they had three that year).

SHARE THE WEALTH: As the Swamp Rabbits look past the first sixth-plus of the 2024-25 campaign, the team has strung their success together by scoring in just about each way possible. What makes this observation more impressive is the fact that, through 13 games this season, the Swamp Rabbits have had 13 different goalscorers contribute, regardless of outcome. BRYCE BRODZINSKI and CARTER SAVOIE lead the team with six goals to each of their credit.

THEY SAID IT

"It's been a nice week or so here, and you can see it start coming together with the guys. They're clicking a bit moreso than earlier in the year, but today was awesome. 'Three-in-three's' are tough, and coming in from a long road trip [Saturday] night as well, I was thrilled with how we started the game and came out of the gates. We controlled from the start and didn't look back. Proud of the guys for how they got the sweep done."

-Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations, Kyle Mountain, on the team's shutout win to sweep their "three-in-three" weekend against three different opponents

"It was awesome to watch, truly. I missed being here in the battle with the guys, but I'm super proud of the team and my staff of course, with those guys stepping up the way they did. We had a busy week, a ton of prep. Those guys put in a ton of hours over the course of this week, so to see them get a payoff was awesome. I'm so happy for those guys, and just proud of the group. They put together two really solid performances, really good games, so it's great to see. You always want to be behind the bench, but to watch from afar and to watch the guys put those two wins together was great."

-Coach Mountain on his team, particularly Assistant Coach Adam Dauda and Video Coach River Pease leading the team to two wins in his absence last weekend

"I'm super proud of the group. Obviously, there's a lot of feelings and emotions throughout the game, and even afterwards. It didn't really hit me until late at night until we were getting off the bus at 4am, but it was still a great feeling nonetheless. It was awesome to be a part of it.

"[Coach Mountain] helped us out a lot before he left to set us up well, but there is a ton of work that goes into a game day, a lot of preparation, so it's one of those things where you put in all that work and you see it actually work out, it's a great great feeling. Also a bit of relief in there, too."

-Assistant Coach Adam Dauda reflecting on winning the first game as Acting Head Coach in Coach Mountain's absence

"It's awesome and really fun to see the guys playing the way we are right now. Top to bottom, everyone is contributing and when you can get that up and down your lineup, it makes it a lot of fun and makes it so that you can beat any team.

"I think any goaltender can tell you that if you can see the puck, the play slows down and it seems a bit easier. That's where I'm at right now, so when you're in that zone you just try to hold onto it as long as you can."

-#29 Dryden McKay on the four-game winning streak and his personal performance throughout that stretch

"He's been awesome. To get that done for him [Sunday] and for him to seal it was awesome. The guys are super pumped for him and he deserves it because he works his butt off. I'm happy the guys were playing hard in front of him and blocking shots, but he was lights out. When he's on, it gives the whole bench an awesome feeling. He's been a great addition for us and I'm excited for what's to come."

-Coach Mountain regarding McKay winning all three games on the weekend, sealing it with an exclamation point of a 41-save shutout on Sunday

"We start with recovery. We have to make sure that we get our bodies right after a tough weekend, so we'll recover [Monday], get a great skate in [Tuesday], and then it's right back at it. It never gets easier. It continues to be more and more of a challenge. We're very happy with where we're at right now, but we've got to keep working and building this thing. Should be a good week."

-Coach Mountain on what's to come in this week's three-game road trip during the Thanksgiving holiday

