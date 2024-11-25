Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers in action

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-0-1 for the sixth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Maine Mariners on Wednesday before hosting the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday and Sunday. They lost 5-2 on Wednesday, 5-2 on Saturday, and lost 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 20 at Maine Mariners | 5-2 L

Worcester was outshot in a fateful and fatal first period, 21-1, and outscored by the Maine Mariners 4-0, on the way to a 5-2 defeat. Lincoln Hatten and Cole Donhauser had the Railers goals. It was the first ECHL goal for Hatten, the first in a Worcester uniform for Donhauser. It was also shorthanded. Drew Bavaro, Patrick Guay, Bennett Stockdale, Wyllum Deveaux and Evan Vierling had the Portland goals. Former Railers forward Jimmy Lambert had three assists for the winners.

Saturday, November 23 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 5-2 L

Worcester's goals Saturday night were scored by Griffin Luce and Andrei Bakanov. The Lions had two players score two goals. Nicolas Guay was one, the final goal shorthanded and into an empty net. Anthony Beauchamp also had a pair. Tommy Cormier scored the Lions' other goal. Michael Bullion had 32 saves for the Railers, Luke Cavallin 27 for Trois-Rivieres.

Sunday, November 24 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3-2 SOL

Muse and Trois-Rivieres goalie Hunter Jones were both sensational. They faced 40 shots each and stopped 38. Many of those 80 shots on goal were legitimate scoring chances, not 55-footers. The Railers are 2-1-1 in Muse's four starts. He has a 2.63 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Anthony Repaci scored at 9:15 of the second period to make it a 1-1 game. Jack Randl made it 2-1 at 11:53. Beauregard got the game's first goal at 15:53 of the first period and Logan Nijhoff tied it at 0:55 of the third period.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 27 at Wichita Thunder | 6:05 p.m. CST

Friday, November 29 at Wichita Thunder | 7:05 p.m. CST

Saturday, November 30 at Wichita Thunder | 6:05 p.m. CST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci is tied for eighth in the ECHL in points at 18 (11G, 7A)

Repaci is tied for second in the league in goals with eleven.

Cole Donhauser is tied for the lead among rookies in shorthanded points with two (1G, 1A).

Connor Welsh is tied for fifth in the league in points among defensemen with 13 (3G, 10A)

Lincoln Hatten recorded his first ECHL goal in Wednesday's loss against Maine.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 6-9-0-1 on the season.

The Railers are tied for the league lead in overtime games played at five (4-0-0-1)

Worcester is averaging 4,339 fans per game through eight home games so far this season, up over 1,000 from an average of 3,298 at the same point in the 2023-24 season.

The Railers are tied for the sixth-most shorthanded goals scored in the league at two.

Worcester is 4-2-0-1 in one-goal games.

