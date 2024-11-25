Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire CJ McGee from Savannah

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Nov. 25) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Chris Harpur from loan. In another transaction, the Solar Bears have acquired defenseman CJ McGee from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Harpur, 28, has appeared in 117 ECHL games, scoring 24 points (5g-19a) and earned 81 penalty minutes. In 17 games with the Crunch last season, Harpur tallied four assists and 16 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a One-Year, AHL contract with Syracuse this past summer.

McGee, 25, joins the Bears after appearing two games for the Savannah Ghost pirates this season. The rookie defender played college hockey at Quinnipiac University from 2019-2024, and was a part of the 2022-23 National Championship team. Prior to his college career, McGee was NAHL South Division Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Star after scoring 43 points (10g-33a) in 56 games as a member of the Shreveport Mudbugs.

