Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire CJ McGee from Savannah
November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Nov. 25) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Chris Harpur from loan. In another transaction, the Solar Bears have acquired defenseman CJ McGee from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.
Harpur, 28, has appeared in 117 ECHL games, scoring 24 points (5g-19a) and earned 81 penalty minutes. In 17 games with the Crunch last season, Harpur tallied four assists and 16 penalty minutes. Harpur was signed to a One-Year, AHL contract with Syracuse this past summer.
McGee, 25, joins the Bears after appearing two games for the Savannah Ghost pirates this season. The rookie defender played college hockey at Quinnipiac University from 2019-2024, and was a part of the 2022-23 National Championship team. Prior to his college career, McGee was NAHL South Division Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Star after scoring 43 points (10g-33a) in 56 games as a member of the Shreveport Mudbugs.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2024
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- Bernie Saunders to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bernie Saunders to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Davies, Bezeau Assigned to Ghost Pirates - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ethan Haider Named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Haider Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Savannah Trades McGee to Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 6 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire CJ McGee from Savannah - Orlando Solar Bears
- Jesper Vikman Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Readies for Lavender Ice / Teddy Toss this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nikolaev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 25, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire CJ McGee from Savannah
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL
- Tyson Feist Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Ryan Verrier from Worcester
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
- Solar Bears Send Forward Ryan Mahshie to Allen