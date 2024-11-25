Jesper Vikman Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson
November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that goaltender Jesper Vikman has been assigned back to Tahoe from Henderson.
Vikman, 22, spent the first few weeks of the season with the Knight Monsters and put together a strong start, going 3-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and .930 SV%. He started the first game in franchise history against Jacksonville as well.
His efforts earned him a call-up to Henderson, where he went 2-1 with a .883 SV% and 4.02 GAA. In his last start with the Silver Knights, he allowed seven goals against the Abbotsford Canucks on November 22.
Vikman's strongest start this season was in Tahoe's second game of the season on October 25, where he made 32-of-33 saves in the Knight Monster's first win in franchise history against Jacksonville.
The Knight Monsters are on the road this week in Boise to face the Steelheads, but return back home on December 12. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2024
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- Bernie Saunders to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bernie Saunders to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Davies, Bezeau Assigned to Ghost Pirates - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ethan Haider Named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Haider Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Savannah Trades McGee to Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 6 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire CJ McGee from Savannah - Orlando Solar Bears
- Jesper Vikman Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Readies for Lavender Ice / Teddy Toss this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nikolaev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 25, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Jesper Vikman Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson
- Knight Monsters Falter Late Against KC, Lose 2-1
- Knight Monsters Make History Again, Win 6-5 in Overtime
- Sloan Stanick and Bear Hughes Recalled by Henderson Silver Knights
- Knight Monsters Teach Kansas City a Lesson in 4-1 Win