Nikolaev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Ilya Nikolaev has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Nikolaev, 23, played both games for the Rush in its home series against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday. The Calgary Wranglers assigned him to Rapid City on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 195-pound forward re-joins the AHL's Wranglers, with whom he has played nine games this season and recorded four points. He last played for Calgary, the Western Conference's top team, on November 9th.

Nikolaev has now suited up with Rapid City for parts of three seasons, totaling 48 games.

