ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Worcester's Kolby Johnson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #210, Trois-Rivières at Worcester, on Nov. 24.

Johnson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 17:27 of the first period.

Johnson will miss Worcester's games at Wichita on Nov. 27, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.