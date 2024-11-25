Ethan Haider Named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that goaltender Ethan Haider is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 18th to the 24th.
In two games started this past week, Haider had a record of 2-0-0, with a 0.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .968. On Tuesday morning in Orlando, the 23-year-old stopped all 33 shots he saw in a 4-0 shutout win, and followed it up by making 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory against Jacksonville on Friday night at home.
In eight total appearances this season, Haider is 4-4-0, ranking 10th with a 2.27 goals-against average, 13th with a .919 save percentage, and is tied for second in the ECHL with two shutouts.
Prior to turning pro, Haider saw action in 101 career collegiate games at the University of Connecticut and Clarkson University, compiling an overall record of 43-42-14 with eight shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
