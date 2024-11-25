Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Orlando Solar Bears congratulate goaltender Alexis Gravel

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears took two of three games on the road against the first-place, Toledo Walleye this weekend to move back over .500 away from home. Now, the Solar Bears return to Kia Center for three games this week starting Tuesday night against the Ghost Pirates.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, November 26 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7PM

Friday, November 29 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM - Underwear Toss

Sunday, December 1 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3PM - VyStar Credit Union Sunday

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 7-9-1-0 (.441)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-2-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 13 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 8 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Jack Adams - 9 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 43 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Djibril Touré - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Tuesday, November 19 vs Atlanta Gladiators: 0-4 L

The Solar Bears were shut out by rookie netminder Ethan Haider and Orlando dropped their fifth straight home game last Tuesday morning in front of a sellout crowd of 9,049 at Kia Center for the annual School Day Game presented by Your Pie Pizza.

Friday, November 22 at Toledo Walleye: 2-5 L

Jaydon Dureau scored a power play goal in his first game back from Syracuse, but the offense struggled to generate offense while 5-on-5. Down 5-1 in the third period, Anthony Bardaro scored shorthanded, but that's as close as they would get in a 5-2 loss. Toledo's line of Brandon Hawkins (3a), Tyler Spezia (1g, 1a) and Trenton Bliss (2g) combined for six points in the victory for Toledo.

Saturday, November 23 at Toledo Walleye : 4-2 W

The tone was set off the start by the Solar Bears, who opened the scoring for the first time in six games on a Spencer Kersten goal. In a tight contest, Orlando pulled away for good when Kelly Bent found Anthony Bardaro to make it 3-1, five minutes in to the final period. Kelly and Anthony were two of five players who recorded multi-point games, including Brayden Low who recorded his first multi-goal game of the season. Alexis Gravel made 32 saves for his first win as a Solar Bear in goal.

Sunday, November 24 at Toledo Walleye : 3-2 W OT

The Solar Bears took out of three games from the Toledo Walleye with a 3-2 overtime win on Sunday. Ryan Verrier (1), Brayden Low (5), and Tyler Bird (8) supplied the offense for the Bears, while Alexis Gravel was magnificent in goal, stopping 39 of 41 Toledo shots.

BITES:

Brayden Low has 99 career goals in the ECHL.

Tyler Bird overtime goal on Sunday was his 12th game-winning goal in a Solar Bears uniform tying Jacob Cepis for the team record.

Ara Nazarian has 98 career assists in the ECHL.

The Solar Bears and Walleye met in a regular season ECHL game for the first time since March of 2015. Orlando has a record of 7-3-0-1 against Toledo, all-time.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 10 GP, 4-2-3, .903%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 18 GP, 6g-12a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 16 GP, 0g-1a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 13 GP, 6-4-3, .871%

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 1-2-1, .870%

