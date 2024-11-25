Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears took two of three games on the road against the first-place, Toledo Walleye this weekend to move back over .500 away from home. Now, the Solar Bears return to Kia Center for three games this week starting Tuesday night against the Ghost Pirates.
Upcoming Schedule:
Tuesday, November 26 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7PM
Friday, November 29 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM - Underwear Toss
Sunday, December 1 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 3PM - VyStar Credit Union Sunday
Browse single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season tickets
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!
AT A GLANCE:
2024-25 RECORD: 7-9-1-0 (.441)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-2-0-0
2024-25 LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 13 points
MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 8 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Jack Adams - 9 assists
PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 43 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Djibril Touré - +7
LAST WEEK'S GAME:
Tuesday, November 19 vs Atlanta Gladiators: 0-4 L
The Solar Bears were shut out by rookie netminder Ethan Haider and Orlando dropped their fifth straight home game last Tuesday morning in front of a sellout crowd of 9,049 at Kia Center for the annual School Day Game presented by Your Pie Pizza.
Friday, November 22 at Toledo Walleye: 2-5 L
Jaydon Dureau scored a power play goal in his first game back from Syracuse, but the offense struggled to generate offense while 5-on-5. Down 5-1 in the third period, Anthony Bardaro scored shorthanded, but that's as close as they would get in a 5-2 loss. Toledo's line of Brandon Hawkins (3a), Tyler Spezia (1g, 1a) and Trenton Bliss (2g) combined for six points in the victory for Toledo.
Saturday, November 23 at Toledo Walleye : 4-2 W
The tone was set off the start by the Solar Bears, who opened the scoring for the first time in six games on a Spencer Kersten goal. In a tight contest, Orlando pulled away for good when Kelly Bent found Anthony Bardaro to make it 3-1, five minutes in to the final period. Kelly and Anthony were two of five players who recorded multi-point games, including Brayden Low who recorded his first multi-goal game of the season. Alexis Gravel made 32 saves for his first win as a Solar Bear in goal.
Sunday, November 24 at Toledo Walleye : 3-2 W OT
The Solar Bears took out of three games from the Toledo Walleye with a 3-2 overtime win on Sunday. Ryan Verrier (1), Brayden Low (5), and Tyler Bird (8) supplied the offense for the Bears, while Alexis Gravel was magnificent in goal, stopping 39 of 41 Toledo shots.
BITES:
Brayden Low has 99 career goals in the ECHL.
Tyler Bird overtime goal on Sunday was his 12th game-winning goal in a Solar Bears uniform tying Jacob Cepis for the team record.
Ara Nazarian has 98 career assists in the ECHL.
The Solar Bears and Walleye met in a regular season ECHL game for the first time since March of 2015. Orlando has a record of 7-3-0-1 against Toledo, all-time.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 10 GP, 4-2-3, .903%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 18 GP, 6g-12a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 16 GP, 0g-1a
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 13 GP, 6-4-3, .871%
Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 1-2-1, .870%
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears congratulate goaltender Alexis Gravel
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 25, 2024
- Komets Look to Feast on Home Ice - Fort Wayne Komets
- Rabbits Recap: November 25th - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Weekly, November 25, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 25 - ECHL
- Oilers Acquire Parker AuCoin from Reading - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Travis Broughman from Royals - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 6 - Worcester Railers HC
- Bernie Saunders to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bernie Saunders to Serve as Keynote Speaker at 2025 ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - ECHL
- Davies, Bezeau Assigned to Ghost Pirates - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ethan Haider Named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Atlanta Gladiators
- Atlanta's Haider Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Savannah Trades McGee to Solar Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 6 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire CJ McGee from Savannah - Orlando Solar Bears
- Jesper Vikman Assigned Back to Tahoe from Henderson - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Readies for Lavender Ice / Teddy Toss this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nikolaev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 25, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Chris Harpur Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire CJ McGee from Savannah
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL
- Tyson Feist Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Ryan Verrier from Worcester
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch