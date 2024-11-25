K-Wings Acquire Forward Travis Broughman from Royals
November 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that defenseman Connor Walters has been traded to Reading in exchange for forward Travis Broughman.
Broughman, 27, comes to the K-Wings with three goals and an assist in 19 games this season for the Royals. The Richmond, VA native spent the last two seasons (2022-24) with Adirondack, where he compiled 26 goals with 34 assists and 70 penalty minutes in 114 games played in addition to two goals and six assists in 17 playoff games.
The 6-foot 2-inch, 185-pound forward spent parts of two seasons (2021-23) with Roanoke (SPHL), scoring 10 goals with 15 assists in 27 games along with two goals and an assist in nine playoff games. Collegiately, Broughman played at SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-III) where he suited up in 77 games over three seasons (2018-22), scored 41 goals with 37 assists and served as captain his senior season.
Walters, 27, departs Kalamazoo after scoring one goal with nine assists and 30 penalty minutes in 62 games over the last two seasons in addition to suiting up for three playoff games with no points.
The 6-foot 1-inch, 205-pound defenseman scored one goal with 14 assists and 28 penalty minutes in 2022-23 with Wichita after splitting 2021-22 between Orli Znojmo (ICEHL | 1gp), Toledo (36gp) and Wichita (8gp), totaling three goals with six assists and 14 penalty minutes.
Walters also spent three seasons (2018-21) at Brock University (USports), scoring three goals with 26 assists in 56 games.
The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones (1-8-3-0) at Heritage Bank Center.
