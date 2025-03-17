Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 22: March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Overall Record: 39-15-7-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 14 at Cincinnati (4-3 Win/OT)

March 15 at Kalamazoo (5-4 Win/SO)

March 16 at Kalamazoo (5-0 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 21 vs. Wheeling (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 22 vs. Wheeling (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 23 vs. Bloomington (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Grit and Grind: The Toledo Walleye played a gritty set of games over the weekend. The Fish started their weekend with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, followed by coming all the way back from down 4-2 against the Kalamazoo Wings to claim a 5-4 shootout victory. Toledo closed out their weekend by dropping the Sunday afternoon rematch against the Wings 5-0. The Walleye head into the new week tied with the Trois-Rivieres Lions for third place in the ECHL with 86 points. Toledo sits atop the Western Conference with a three-point lead over the Kansas City Mavericks (83) and a nine-point lead over the Fort Wayne Komets in the Central Division.

oFISHally Dancing: The Toledo Walleye clinched a berth in the 2025 Kelly Cup playoffs with their victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. The Fish will embark on their ninth consecutive "Run for the Kelly Cup" as Toledo has not missed the playoffs since the 2013-14 season.

Powering the Offense: The Toledo Walleye have had a strong season from their power play unit. The Walleye power play unit was mired in a slump during January, going without a power play goal in five of six games. However, in the 24 games since then dating back to 1/24, the Fish are an astounding 30.3% (23/76) with a man-advantage.

From the Banks of the Maumee River: The Toledo Walleye return home for a full slate this weekend. The Fish welcome the Wheeling Nailers into the Huntington Center for a pair of contests on Friday and Saturday, before rounding out the weekend with the return of the Bloomington Bison on Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (5A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (2-1-0, 3.23 GAA, .919 SVP)

