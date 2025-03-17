Mariners Sign University of New Hampshire's Robert Cronin

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have signed forward Robert Cronin, out of the University of New Hampshire, the team announced on Monday. Cronin led the Wildcats with 17 goals in his senior season.

A native of Plymouth, MA, Cronin is 24-year-old. Wrapping up his college career at the University of New Hampshire, his 17 goals led the team this past season as he finished second on the squad in overall scoring with 28 points. Over four seasons at UNH, he skated in 129 games and posted 61 points (29 goals, 32 assists).

Prior to college, Cronin played two seasons in the United State Hockey League for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. He was their leading scorer in 2020-21, registering 53 points in 48 games. Cronin also played at The Gunnery prep school, of which Head Coach & General Manager Terrence Wallin is also an alumnus.

The Mariners are on home ice Friday through Sunday for a Three Dollar Deweys Threekend. Friday is a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Worcester Railers and the first 2,000 fans will receive a Terrence Wallin bobblehead presented by Venture Solar. It's also Youth Hockey Night and the winner of the 2024-25 VIP Rivalry Cup will be decided.

