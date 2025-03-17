Defenseman Parker Berge Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Ontario Reign
March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Parker Berge has been assigned to Idaho from the AHL's Ontario Reign.
Berge, 22, leads all ECHL rookie defensemen currently with 38 points and 32 assists in 52 games having skated so far with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 6-foot, 181lb left-handed shot defender is under a one-year AHL contract with the Ontario Reign.
The Edmonton, AB native played parts of five seasons in the WHL from 2020-2024 accumulating 100 points (18G, 82A) in 213 games having split time with the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips. Last season he served as an alternate captain for the Pats collecting 38 points (10G, 28A) in 36 games before finishing the season with the Silvertips tallying 25 points (3G, 22A) in 30 games while also appearing in nine playoff games notching six points (4G, 2A).
The Steelheads hosts the Allen Americans this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from the Idaho Central Arena with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. You can watch the game on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on KBOI 670 AM.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
