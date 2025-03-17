Komets Eye Playoff Spot

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - With two wins last weekend, the Komets are now seven points away from clinching a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with 12 games remaining in the regular season. The team travels to Iowa for three games this weekend. The Komets are 2-0-0 versus the Heartlanders this season.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 3/14 at Wheeling FW 1 - WHL 3 L

Sat. 3/15 at Wheeling FW 5 - WHL 3 W

Sun. 3/16 at Indy FW 4 - INDY 2 W

About last week -

The Komets started a seven-game road trip in Wheeling on Friday.

Despite outshooting Wheeling 16-7 in the first period, the Nailers scored the only goal at 5:32. In the second period, Zach Jordan and Dustyn McFaul set up Brannon McManus for his 14th goal to tie the game at 9:59.

With the game still tied in the third period, Wheeling's David Jankowski put the Nailers ahead at 3:47, which was followed by a Kyle Jackson power-play goal at 11:15 to make the final score 3-1. Brett Brochu made 27 saves in the loss.

The Komets and Nailers met for the final time in the regular season at WesBanco arena on Saturday, with Komets coming from behind to win 5-3.

In the first period, the Nailers jumped into the lead with two goals to make it a 2-0 contest after the first twenty minutes of play. Alex Aleardi picked up his 21st goal in the second period to cut the lead down to one, with assists coming from Matt Murphy and Dustyn McFaul at 5:27. The good feeling didn't last as the Nailers netted their third goal of the game at 13:42. Late in the period, the Komets were given a 5-on-3 power play. Still, they could not score on goaltender Jaxon Castor to keep the game 3-1 after two periods.

In the third period, Jack Dugan nabbed his 20th goal of the season at 7:07, sparking a rally that saw the Komets score three goals in 8:08 to take the lead. Noah Gaske tied the game at 14:37, and Brannon McManus gave the Komets the lead at 15:15. Jack Gorniak put the game out of reach for the Nailers with an empty net tally at 18:40. Conner Unger got the win, making 26 saves.

On Sunday, the Komets finished the first leg of their seven-game road trip with a visit to the Fishers Event Center to take on the Fuel.

After a scoreless first period, Jack Gorniak scored his 15th goal with assists from Jack Dugan and Nick Deakin-Poot to give the Komet the lead at :43. Indy answered with a goal at 3:50. Kirill Tyutyayev scored the following two goals on consecutive power-plays to give the Komets a two-goal cushion. The Fuel's Lucas Brenton popped in a goal at 15:47 to send his team into the dressing room down by a goal.

In the final frame of the weekend, Kyle Crnkovic scored his first goal as a Komets at 9:41 as Dugan picked up his third assist of the night to make the final score 4-2. Brett Brochu made 40 saves in the win.

Komet streaks-

Points: 3 games, 4 points, McManus (2g, 2a), 2 games, Dugan, 4 points (1g, 3a), 2 games, Gorniak (1g, 2a), 2 games Zach Jordan (2g, 1a)

Road Points: 3 games, 4 points, McManus (2g, 2a), 2 games, Dugan, 4 points (1g, 3a), 2 games, Gorniak (1g, 2a), 2 games Zach Jordan (2g, 1a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 66 - Dugan (20g, 46a)

Goals: 21 - Aleardi

Assists: 46 - Dugan

Power Play Goals: 7 - Dugan

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Gorniak, Keppen, Taylor

Game Winning Goals: 7 - Aleardi

Shots: 171 - Aleardi

PIM: 117 - Dugan

Plus/Minus: +20 - Brady

Home Points: 31 - Dugan

Home Goals: 12- Aleardi

Home Assists: 24 - Mayhew

Road Points: 36 - Dugan

Road Goals: 10 - Keppen, Dugan

Road Assists: 26 - Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 33 - Brochu

Wins: 19 - Brochu

Saves: 981 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.52 - Brochu

Save percentage: .922 - Brochu

Shutouts: 2, Ungar

Special K's-The Komets scored two power-play goals last week on eight total chances. They only gave up one goal while skating shorthanded 10 times.

Next week - The Komets play three games at Iowa this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Icing the puck - The Komets are tied for the second-most road wins in the league with 20. Alex Aleardi and Kyle Mayhew are the only Komets to play in every game this season. Anthony Petruzzelli was placed on a 3-day IR on Sunday. Petruzzelli missed his first regular season game since his Komet debut on March 31, 2018. Jack Dugan is tied for the most assists in the league with 47 and has 11 points (3g, 8a) over the last eight games. Dugan has reached three or more points in a game seven times this season. Brett Brochu leads the league with 981 saves, and he is 4-1-0 when making 40 or more saves in a game. Kyle Mayhew leads the league in power-play points with 27 and total points among defensemen with 57 (11g, 41a). The Komets have seven wins when trailing after two periods and are now 7-2-0-0 versus Indy with two meetings remaining in the regular season.

Upcoming Promotions

Saturday, March 29: Be our guest for Princess Night! Meet some of your favorite Princesses before the game courtesy of Kid to Kid and TAG Art Company! Fans that come dressed as a prince or princess can join in on our on-ice Princess Parade!

Report Card Night presented by 3Rivers: "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of 3Rivers! Show your report card at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office with an "A" or "A-Equivalent" on it and receive a free ticket to this game!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

