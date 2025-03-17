South Carolina Stingrays Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Tickets for first-round home games 1 and 2 of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Neal Brothers are on sale now! Last week, the Stingrays officially punched their ticket to the playoffs for the 29th time in 32 seasons in the ECHL.

The Stingrays are currently in first place in the entire ECHL with 91 points. Stay tuned for more details on the full Kelly Cup Playoffs schedule and matchups. For the latest updates, follow the Stingrays on social media and visit StingraysHockey.com.

