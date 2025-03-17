K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hosts 9,757 for Green Ice & Kids Day, Takes 5-Of-6 Points on Week

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings hit the road this week with points in 12 of the last 13 games as the playoff push continues.

OVERALL RECORD: 27-27-3-2

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-1

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-27-3-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games on the road this week. First, the K-Wings hit the road to play the Bloomington Bison Friday. Then, Kalamazoo travels to Cincinnati to play the Cyclones on Saturday and Sunday.

'March is for HOCKEY' here in Kalamazoo. Enjoy no online ticket fees for the three remaining games in March. Click HERE to get tickets NOW!

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-0-0-1 (6-2, 4-5 (OT/SO), 5-0) and is tied for fourth place in the Central Division.

First, Kalamazoo beat Indy on the road Friday, 6-2. Ben Berard (14, 15) scored a pair of goals in the win. After Berard's first, Max Humitz (14) and Lee Lapid (8) scored, with Lapid's goal coming shorthanded to make it 3-0 K-Wings after the first. Berard's second goal made it 4-0 before the Fuel got on the board later in the second. Jon Martin (2) scored to make it 5-1 heading to the third, where Indy scored again to get back within three. Josh Bloom (14) closed out the scoring in the game, and Hunter Vorva (7-2-1-0) was phenomenal in net, making 31 saves and helping the K-Wings go 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Then, the K-Wings thrilled a packed house for Green Ice against Toledo Saturday, but fell in the shootout, 5-4. After Toledo opened the scoring, Josh Bloom (15) scored on the power play and Ben Berard (16, 17) added a pair of goals, one on the power play, to make it 3-1 Kalamazoo. The Walleye responded with a goal late in the first before Travis Broughman (7) scored the second, restoring the lead to two. Toledo scored twice in the third to force OT, and notched one goal in the shootout to earn the extra point. Hunter Vorva (7-2-1-1) was phenomenal, making 42 saves.

Finally, Kalamazoo emphatically shutout Toledo Sunday, winning 5-0. Blake Christensen (1g-4a), Ben Berard (2g-2a) and Lee Lapid (1g-3a) were all spectacular for the K-Wings in the victory. Jonathan Lemieux (12-16-2-0) made a season-high 44 saves in the shutout victory with a key assist from Zach Berzolla wiping a puck away from the goal line in the second. Collin Saccoman (6) notched Kalamazoo's second goal, and Wyatt Wilson picked up his first point as a K-Wing with a secondary assist on Christensen's opening goal. The K-Wings went 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the win.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo does not play at Wings Event Center this week and returns home for three games the next week.

First, it's 269 Night & Winning Wednesday!

The K-Wings host Cincinnati for 269 Night / Winning Wednesday, presented by Honor Credit Union, at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 26 at Wings Event Center. if the K-Wings beat the Cyclones, you win a ticket to the next K-Wings midweek game. Winning Wednesday is also 269 Night, so you'll enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

Then, it's Stanley Cup Night!

Kalamazoo hosts South Carolina for Stanley Cup Night at 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 28 at Wings Event Center, as the most coveted trophy in sports makes a visit to the arena! The trophy will be on display in the Overlook at Wing Event Center. K-Wings' Season Ticket Holders and VIPs will have access to the event starting at 4:45 p.m. General Admission patrons have access to the event starting at 6:00 p.m. Plus, it's a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs as you take in the action.

We'll finish out the week with Pucks N' Paws!

PAW Patrol / Pucks N' Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet, is at 4:30 p.m. on Mar. 29 versus the South Carolina Stingrays at Wings Event Center ! PAW Patrol is 'on the roll' to Wings Event Center as the K-Wings battle the Stingrays in an afternoon tilt. It's also that time of the year to bring your pup back to the rink for Pucks 'N Paws. The goal horns will be turned off, and the barks will be turned UP. Plus, don't miss the K-Wings Dog Leash Giveaway (1st 1,000 fans), the pup race during the first intermission and the Paw Patrol Specialty Jersey auction post-game.

And check out this PAWsome ticket package!

Pucks N' Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet, on Mar. 29 versus the South Carolina Stingrays just got a whole lot more Pawsome with the PAW Patrol Character Appearance Ticket Package! Chase and Skye will be here at 4:30 p.m. and you can get four (4) tickets to the game, a private VIP meet and photo with the characters and four (4) free games of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.

March is for HOCKEY one-click access!

Wed., Mar. 26: 269 Night (Cincinnati vs. Kalamazoo)

Fri., Mar. 28: Stanley Cup © Night, pres by Bud Light (South Carolina vs. Kalamazoo)

Sat., Mar. 29: Paw Patrol/Pucks 'N Paws, pres. by Blaine's Farm and Fleet (South Carolina vs. Kalamazoo)

RESULTS

Friday, March 14 - Kalamazoo at Indy (6-2 W) Fishers Event Center, Fishers, IN | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings Wings (26-27-3-1) poured it on over the Indy Fuel (23-26-4-4) Friday at Fishers Event Center, winning 6-2. Ben Berard (14) scored the opening goal at the 4:40 mark of the first frame. Then, Max Humitz (14) made it 2-0 at the 9:38 mark. Lee Lapid (14) then scored shorthanded at the 17:10 mark. Berard (15) added on as an Indy penalty expired at the 9:38 mark of the second. The Fuel responded with a goal at the 15:35 mark. Martin (2) answered with a tally of his own just 1:07 later. Indy scored to make it 5-2 at the 7:20 mark of the third period. Josh Bloom (14) tacked on a goal at the 11:51 mark to push his current point streak to four games (6g-1a). Hunter Vorva (7-2-1-0) was outstanding in the victory, making 31-of-33 saves. Kalamazoo went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and tied the shot total, 33-33.

Saturday, March 15 - Toledo at Kalamazoo (5-4 L/SO) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (26-27-3-2) thrilled a sellout crowd of 5,328 fans at Wings Event Center by battling the Toledo Walleye (38-14-7-1) all the way to a shootout Saturday in the 42nd Annual Green Ice Game, falling 5-4. Hunter Vorva (7-2-1-1) was outstanding in net throughout the contest, making 42 saves and one stop in the shootout, but Toledo notched one goal in the skills competition to come out on top. Toledo scored first at the 3:42 mark of the first while skating 4-on-4. Josh Bloom (15) answered on the power play at the 9:50 mark. Ben Berard (16) then put the K-Wings on top at the 12:08 mark. With Kalamazoo back on the power play, Berard (17) struck again at the 15:39 mark. The Walleye responded with a goal at the 17:07 mark. Travis Broughman (7) restored the lead to two at the 1:28 mark of the second period. Toledo scored twice in the third period, first at the 7:15 mark on the power play and then at the 17:38 mark, to tie it. Both teams earned seven shots on goal in overtime but could not find the game-winner to set up the shootout finish.

Sunday, March 16 - Toledo at Kalamazoo (5-0 W) Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (27-27-3-2) pulled away from the Toledo Walleye (38-14-7-1) early and never looked back Sunday at Wings Event Center, winning in shutout fashion, 5-0. It was a phenomenal matinee matchup for the K-Wings' second line, as the trio of Blake Christensen (1g-4a), Ben Berard (2g-2a) and Lee Lapid (1g-3a) were all on the ice for each of Kalamazoo's five goals in the game. Jonathan Lemieux (12-16-2-0) had his best performance of the year as well, making a season-high 44 saves en route to his second shutout and first since Nov. 1. Christensen (10) opened the scoring and his big game with a goal at the 5:23 mark of the opening period. Collin Saccoman (6) added a goal at the 18:04 mark. Then, Lapid (9) made it 3-0 at the 9:43 mark of the second. Berard (17) extended his goal streak to three games with a tally at the 14:18 mark. Then, Berard (18) added another on the power play at the 18:02 mark. The K-Wings went 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

ON THE MOVE

March 14 - Kalamazoo receives forward Ben Berard on loan from Abbotsford (AHL)

FAST FACTS

Goaltender Hunter Vorva was named ECHL goaltender of the week for March 3-9, going 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in three appearances

Forward Ben Berard earned three consecutive multi-goal games in the three-game weekend set (6g-2a), setting a new single-game career-high in points Sunday with four (2g-2a) and scored eight points on the week

Forward Blake Christensen extended his point streak to four games (2g-7a) with a single-game career-high five points (1g-4a) Sunday and notched eight points on the week

Forward Lee Lapid tied his career-high for points in a game Sunday with four (1g-3a)

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux earned his second shutout of the season versus Toledo Sunday, making a season-high 44 saves

TEAM TRENDS

22-1-1-1 when leading after two periods

15-1-1-1 when scoring 4+ goals

15-6-2-2 since Jan. 18

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 36 - Quinn Preston

GOALS: 19 - Ben Berard

ASSISTS: 25 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +17 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 60 - Collin Saccoman

PP GOALS: 5 - Ben Berard, Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 6 - Blake Christensen, Quinn Preston

SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 3 - Ben Berard, Ted Nichol, Zach Okabe

SHOTS : 139 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 12 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.27 - Ty Young*

SAVE %: .934 - Ty Young*

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/14 (21.4%)

This Season - 26/180 (14.4%) | No. 27 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 9/10 (90.0%)

This Season - 151/190 (79.5%) | No. 20 (ECHL)

--

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.