Royals to Induct Riley Gill into Wall of Honor on April 11th

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Philadelphia Flyers, announced that former goaltender, as well as 2013 Kelly Cup Champion and Playoffs MVP, Riley Gill, will be inducted into the Royals Wall of Honor during a special pregame ceremony, presented by D&B Construction, on Friday, Apr. 11 when the Royals host the Worcester Railers at Santander Arena.

"It's an incredible honor to be inducted into the Reading Royals wall of honor with so many other great players," commented Gill, who currently resides in Allen, Texas where he and his wife, Angie, are expecting their third child, joining their nine-year-old son, Jackson, and six-year-old son, Hudson. "The Kelly Cup championship with the Royals will always be one of the greatest memories of my life. I was very fortunate to play with some incredible players in my time with Reading. I can't wait to share this moment with my family, coaches, friends and fans."

"We are thrilled to welcome Riley into the Royals Wall of Honor," said David Farrar, Team President of the Royals. "As a player who has given full devotion to this organization and fan base with a Kelly Cup title, it's great to be able to recognize Riley on April 11, and for years to come on the Wall of Honor."

Gill, 40 (1/1/85), will become the 19th honored member of the Royals Wall of Honor and fourth goaltender among this distinguished group of Royals greats, joining fellow netminders Cody Rudkowsky (2003-06), Jonathan Quick (2007-08) and Terry Denike (2003-04 & 2007-08).

Gill played a part of two of his eight professional seasons with the Royals where he registered a 29-15-3 record, 1.88 goals-against average (GAA), .935 save-percentage (SV%) and three shutouts in 50 regular season games. Among all-time Royals goaltenders in regular season games, the native of Northfield, Minnesota ranks second in goals-against average (2.13) and third in save-percentage (.927%), while tying for sixth in shutouts (3) and ninth in both wins (29) and games played (50).

A part of the Royals' 2013 and 2014 Kelly Cup Playoff runs, the Western Michigan University alum also accumulated a 14-5-1 record, 2.49 GAA and .917 SV% in 20 playoff career games as a Royal. Gill holds the franchise record for most playoffs wins (14) and shutouts (4), while ranking second in Kelly Cup Playoffs games played at 20, behind only Matt Dalton (2009-10, 2010-11). Gill's additional accolades as a Royal include two ECHL Goaltender of the Week selections (March 11-17 & March 18-24, 2013), which came in the same month in which he received his lone ECHL Goaltender of the Month honor (March, 2013) with Reading.

Gill logged a 147-66-20 record, 2.54 GAA, 918 SV% and 18 shutouts in 245 ECHL regular season games across eight seasons between Kalamazoo (2009-12), Victoria (2010-11), Reading (2012-14) and Allen (2014-18). He has won three Kelly Cups, one with Reading (2013) and two with Allen (2015 & 2016), as well as garnered four ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors (Oct. 2010-11, Feb., 2011-12, Mar. 2012-13, Dec. 2016-17), five ECHL Goaltender of the Week selections and was named the 2016-17 ECHL Goaltender of the Year, where he hoisted the league's best SV% (.935) and was named to the First All-Star Team. Gill had his number (#30) retired by Allen on Dec. 19, 2020.

In ECHL history, Gill's 21 career shutouts rank second most all-time, and two 30-or-more win seasons tie for second most by an ECHL goaltender.

Gill added a 2-1-0 record, 2.81 GAA, .915 SV% in 11 American Hockey League (AHL) career games between Worcester (2010-11), Bridgeport (2010-11) and Hershey (2013-14), as well as a 25-10-3 record, .918 SV%, 2.43 GAA and five shutouts in 38 Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) career games with Louisiana (2012-13). In 289 professional career games, Gill totaled a 174-77-23 record, 2.59 GAA, .917 SV% and 23 shutouts (2009-18).

After his playing career, Gill became a Goaltending Coach at Allen High School in Allen, Texas (2020-24).

The Wall of Honor project was undertaken to recognize persons who have made distinct contributions to the success of the Royals' organization. Inductees are honored in a permanent display located on the concourse of Santander Arena. Gill will be the 19th inductee into the Wall of Honor, which consists of former General Manager Gordon Kaye, Athletic Trainer Brian Grogesky, Equipment Manager Pat Noecker, broadcasters Mark Thompson and Pat Richards, the 'Ten Year Season Ticket Holders', as well as former teammates of Gill, and player greats in franchise history including Ryan Cruthers, Jon Francisco, Cody Rudkowsky, Reagan Rome, Jonathan Quick, Terry Denike, Ryan Flynn, Chris Bala, Yannick Tifu, Malcolm MacMillan, Olivier Labelle and Nick Luukko.

Gill's plaque on the Wall of Honor concourse display will read as follows:

Titled the "The Glue" by Royals long-time color commentator, Pat Richards, after being bestowed with the 2013 Kelly Cup Playoff MVP honor, goaltender Riley Gill was not only one, if not, the most pivotal piece in Reading's path to claiming their first-ever Kelly Cup in 2013, but one of the best to ever sport the Royals' purple and black in the crease. A native of Northfield, Minnesota, Gill complimented a record of 13-3-1 in the 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 1.91 GAA, .930 save-percentage and four shutouts among his 17 postseason starts for Reading. The final of the four, fittingly came in Reading's title-clinching 6-0 win over the Stockton Thunder on a date forever cemented in Royals' franchise history: May 25th, 2013. A graduate of Western Michigan University, Gill's 14 postseason wins and four shutouts as a Royal are the most by a goaltender in franchise history - accumulated in 20 playoff starts, which is second most among Reading goaltenders, behind only Matt Dalton (2009-10, 2010-11). Along with the Kelly Cup MVP and championship in 2013, Gill's accolades as a Royal include being the first goaltender to be named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week in consecutive weeks (March 11-17 & March 18-24, 2013), which came in the same month in which he received the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month honor (March, 2013). Gill's numbers reflect his fierce competitive nature and finesse in between the pipes that brought the first Kelly Cup title to Reading and makes him a member of the Royals Wall of Honor.

To celebrate Gill's career with the Royals, and to order tickets to the Wall of Honor game on Apr. 11th, CLICK HERE

Royals365 Members will have the opportunity for a pre-game Meet-and-Greet with Gill on Wall of Honor Night from 5:15-6:15 p.m. To register and find more, click HERE.

Non-Royals365 Members can purchase the pre-game Meet-and-Greet with Gill, HERE.

For questions on the Royals 365 Meet and Greet, contact Isabelle Hughes (ihughes@royalshockey.com).

-

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue a five-game home stand with three games against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM for a Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss promotional game, featuring $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.