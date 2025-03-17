Stingrays Weekly Report- March 17

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays won all four games last week and currently sit in first place in the ECHL with 91 points. They are three points ahead of the Florida Everblades for the top spot in the league and have officially clinched a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 29th time in the team's 32 seasons of existence. The Stingrays will attempt to win their fourth Kelly Cup Championship this spring.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 43-14-3-2 LAST WEEK: 4-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 12 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-2 W

The Stingrays earned their fifth consecutive victory in a 5-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday night. Ben Hawerchuk, Tyler Weiss, Romain Rodzinski, Ryan Hofer, and Jayden Lee scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 27 of 29 shots.

Friday, March 14 at Atlanta Gladiators | 6-3 W

The Stingrays punched their ticket to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday night. Romain Rodzinski (2), Austin Magera, Justin Nachbaur, Ryan Hofer, and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund finished the game with 26 saves. The victory was South Carolina's sixth consecutive win.

Saturday, March 15 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 3-1 W

The Stingrays won their seventh game in a row with a 3-1 victory in front of over 5,000 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night. Romain Rodzinski, Micah Miller, and Dean Loukus scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson made 20 saves in the victory.

Sunday, March 16 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 4-1 W

The Stingrays pushed their winning streak to eight in a row following a 4-1 win against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Charlie Combs, Tyler Weiss, Alexander Suzdalev, and Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund made 36 saves in the victory. The Stingrays are in first place in the ECHL with 91 points.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka* (26)

Assists: Austin Magera (35)

Points: Kyler Kupka* (51)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka*, Jayden Lee (+25)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (152)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (9)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (20)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.75)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.932)

* Kupka is currently with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 21 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, March 22 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST

Sunday, March 23 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 3:05 pm EST

GOALIES GETTING IT DONE- Stingrays goaltenders Garin Bjorklund, Mitchell Gibson, and Seth Eisele each recorded at least one win this week. The Stingrays outscored their opponents 18-7 in four games this week.

RODS IS ROLLING- Defenseman Romain Rodzinski is on a six-game point streak (five goals, five assists) and has six goals in his last eight games. The Stingrays acquired Rodzinski from the Idaho Steelheads on February 10.

IT"S MILLER TIME- In his last three games, Micah Miller has four points (one goal, three assists). Miller leads the Stingrays in game-winning goals (7) and shorthanded goals (4).

