Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Fanti of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 10-16. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor.

Fanti went 2-0-0 with a 0.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in two appearances last week.

The 25-year-old stopped 34 shots in a 4-1 win at Jacksonville on Friday and made 24 saves, and stopped all three shootout attempts, in a 2-1 victory over Savannah on Sunday.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Fanti is 18-12-5 in 36 appearances for the Solar Bears this season with one shutout, a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also stopped all 17 shots he faced in 44 minutes of action with the Crunch.

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Fanti has appeared in 87 career ECHL games with Orlando and Fort Wayne going 42-34-8 with three shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. He has also seen action in 10 career AHL games with Syracuse and Bakersfield.

Prior to turning pro, Fanti appeared in 57 career games at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he went 31-19-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

