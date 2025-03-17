Heartlanders Back to Start 10-Game Homestand

The Iowa Heartlanders return home for three critical home games this Friday, Saturday and Sunday against second-place Fort Wayne to start a ten-game homestand. This follows a ten-game road trip which had the Heartlanders away from home for almost all of the last month. This weekend features $15 tickets anywhere in the seating bowl, including glass seats, by visiting iowaheartlanders.com!

On Friday, it's Luck of the Landers Night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Get ready for a SHAMROCKIN' good time at the Iowa Heartlanders St. Patrick's Day game! Saturday at 6:00 p.m. is Decades Night, an evening of retro fun with classic tunes and nostalgic games as Iowa takes on Fort Wayne. On Sunday Iowa finishes the weekend series against the Komets with an afternoon matchup at 3:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are 31-20-6-4, good for 72 points and third in the Central Division.

Need to know:

Yuki Miura leads the team with 21 goals and 38 points.

Jules Boscq leads defensemen with 26 points (7g, 19a)

Iowa is at home for the next ten games. The Heartlanders are 16-5-3-2 at home this season.

This week's games

Friday, Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs Fort Wayne Komets (Luck of the Landers Night)

Saturday, Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m. vs Fort Wayne Komets (Decades Night)

Sunday, Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs Fort Wayne Komets

Last week's games

Thursday, Mar. 13 @ Rapid City Rush: The Heartlanders fell 4-3 in overtime to the Rush. Zach Dubinsky scored on the power play halfway through the third to secure the point and Yuki Miura recorded two goals.

Friday, Mar. 14 @ Rapid City Rush: The Rush scored an empty-net goal in the final two minutes and bested Iowa, 4-2.

Saturday, Mar. 15 @ Rapid City Rush: Despite outshooting the Rapid City 40-26, Iowa was shut out, 1-0.

$10 Online Youth Tickets

Available NOW! Grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).

