Heartlanders Back to Start 10-Game Homestand
March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
The Iowa Heartlanders return home for three critical home games this Friday, Saturday and Sunday against second-place Fort Wayne to start a ten-game homestand. This follows a ten-game road trip which had the Heartlanders away from home for almost all of the last month. This weekend features $15 tickets anywhere in the seating bowl, including glass seats, by visiting iowaheartlanders.com!
On Friday, it's Luck of the Landers Night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Get ready for a SHAMROCKIN' good time at the Iowa Heartlanders St. Patrick's Day game! Saturday at 6:00 p.m. is Decades Night, an evening of retro fun with classic tunes and nostalgic games as Iowa takes on Fort Wayne. On Sunday Iowa finishes the weekend series against the Komets with an afternoon matchup at 3:00 p.m.
The Heartlanders are 31-20-6-4, good for 72 points and third in the Central Division.
Need to know:
Yuki Miura leads the team with 21 goals and 38 points.
Jules Boscq leads defensemen with 26 points (7g, 19a)
Iowa is at home for the next ten games. The Heartlanders are 16-5-3-2 at home this season.
This week's games
Friday, Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs Fort Wayne Komets (Luck of the Landers Night)
Saturday, Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m. vs Fort Wayne Komets (Decades Night)
Sunday, Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs Fort Wayne Komets
Last week's games
Thursday, Mar. 13 @ Rapid City Rush: The Heartlanders fell 4-3 in overtime to the Rush. Zach Dubinsky scored on the power play halfway through the third to secure the point and Yuki Miura recorded two goals.
Friday, Mar. 14 @ Rapid City Rush: The Rush scored an empty-net goal in the final two minutes and bested Iowa, 4-2.
Saturday, Mar. 15 @ Rapid City Rush: Despite outshooting the Rapid City 40-26, Iowa was shut out, 1-0.
$10 Online Youth Tickets
Available NOW! Grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 17, 2025
- Russell Reassigned Back to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Royals to Induct Riley Gill into Wall of Honor on April 11th - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Ryan Fanti Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Heartlanders Back to Start 10-Game Homestand - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hosts 9,757 for Green Ice & Kids Day, Takes 5-Of-6 Points on Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 22 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 22: March 17, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- South Carolina Stingrays Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Back to Start 10-Game Homestand
- Heartlanders Get 'Goalie'D' Again in Rapid City, 1-0
- Heartlanders Take 18 Shots in Third But Rush Get Go-Ahead Goal and Win, 4-2
- Heartlanders Secure Point But Bennett's Hat Trick Wins It for Rush in OT, 4-3
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Bloomington, 5-4