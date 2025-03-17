ECHL Transactions - March 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 17, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Dalton Duhart, F

Iowa:

Austen Swankler, F

Kalamazoo:

Jay Keranen, D

Kansas City:

C.J. Hayes, F

Wichita:

Carter Randklev, F

Carter Jones, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

delete Patrick Bajkov, F traded to Reading

delete Kohei Sato, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

delete Kyle Mayhew, D loaned to Bakersfield

delete Ethan Keppen, F recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Ontario

delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

add Parker Berge, D assigned by Ontario

delete Parker Berge, D placed on reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Kylor Wall, D activated from 3-day injured reserve 3/16

delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve 3/16

delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on 3-day injured reserve 3/16

Maine:

add Robert Cronin, F signed contract

delete Robert Cronin, F placed on reserve

Reading:

delete Brock Caufield, F traded to Cincinnati

Tulsa:

delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim 3/12

Wichita:

delete Dominic Dockery, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

