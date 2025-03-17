ECHL Transactions - March 17
March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 17, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Dalton Duhart, F
Iowa:
Austen Swankler, F
Kalamazoo:
Jay Keranen, D
Kansas City:
C.J. Hayes, F
Wichita:
Carter Randklev, F
Carter Jones, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
delete Patrick Bajkov, F traded to Reading
delete Kohei Sato, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
delete Kyle Mayhew, D loaned to Bakersfield
delete Ethan Keppen, F recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
add Dryden McKay, G assigned by Ontario
delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
add Parker Berge, D assigned by Ontario
delete Parker Berge, D placed on reserve
delete Jason Horvath, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Kylor Wall, D activated from 3-day injured reserve 3/16
delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve 3/16
delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on 3-day injured reserve 3/16
Maine:
add Robert Cronin, F signed contract
delete Robert Cronin, F placed on reserve
Reading:
delete Brock Caufield, F traded to Cincinnati
Tulsa:
delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim 3/12
Wichita:
delete Dominic Dockery, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 17, 2025
- Oilers Receive Biakabutuka from Ducks Via San Diego - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - March 17 - ECHL
- Defenseman Parker Berge Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Ontario Reign - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Weekly, March 17, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Acquire Patrick Bajkov from Bloomington; Cash Considerations from Cincinnati in Exchange for Brock Caufield - Reading Royals
- Komets Eye Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Sign University of New Hampshire's Robert Cronin - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Close Week with Loss at South Carolina - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Russell Reassigned Back to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Royals to Induct Riley Gill into Wall of Honor on April 11th - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Ryan Fanti Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Heartlanders Back to Start 10-Game Homestand - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hosts 9,757 for Green Ice & Kids Day, Takes 5-Of-6 Points on Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 22 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 22: March 17, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- South Carolina Stingrays Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.