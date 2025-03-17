Russell Reassigned Back to Wichita

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Mitchell Russell has been reassigned from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Russell was reassigned to the Barracuda prior to their game on Saturday against Tucson. The Peterborough, Ontario native collected an assist on Friday to help Wichita knock off Utah. In 34 games this year, he has 17 points (9g, 8a).

Prior to turning pro, he played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. Russell served as an alternate captain with the Battalion in 2021-22 while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.

The Thunder hits the road for the next four games starting on Friday, March 21 in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.