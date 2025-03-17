Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears salute their fans

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears took four out of six points this weekend, with key wins over Jacksonville on the road Friday and a shootout win Sunday against Savannah. The Solar Bears have a light week ahead of them with a Wednesday night matchup taking place in Jacksonville against the Icemen.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, March 19 - at Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 33-21-10-0 (.594)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 53 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 22 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 31 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 192 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jaydon Dureau - +11

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 14 at Jacksonville Icemen: 4-1 W

The Solar Bears used a late second period goal from Alex Frye to propel them to a 4-1 victory Friday night in Jacksonville. Tyson Feist opened the scoring back in the first period to give Orlando the lead but eventually the Icemen would tie in the second period. The goal from Frye came in the final minute of the second period to give Orlando a lead they would not lose. Aaron Luchuk added a power play goal in the third period and Chris Harpur recorded his first goal of the season in to an empty net to give Orlando the 4-1 win.

Saturday, March 15 vs. Florida Everblades: 2-4 L

The Orlando Solar Bears came out hot Saturday night, scoring two goals in the opening period, but the three-time defending Kelly Cup Champs stormed back for a 4-2 decision. The goal that gave the Everblades the lead in the third period was reviewed and called a good goal on the ice. The Blades added an empty net goal late in the third to take the game.

Sunday, March 16 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates: 2-1 W SO

The Solar Bears fired a season-high, 49 shots on goal and outlasted Savannah by winning a three-round shootout to secure two points. Tyson Feist scored a second period goal for Orlando to tie the game and Ara Nazarian scored the only goal in the shootout.

BITES:

Matt Carkner earned his 100th victory as Solar Bears Head Coach Friday night at Jacksonville

Ryan Fanti is the third Solar Bears goaltender to earn goaltender of the week multiple times in a single-season (Evan Fitzpatrick, 2023-24 & Clint Windsor 2020-21)

Tyler Bird recorded his 100th ECHL assist Sunday night vs. Savannah

Orlando is first at home on the penalty kill (87.4)

Orlando has played the most overtime/shootout games this season (23)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Two former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 38 GP, 22-8-7, .919%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 48 GP, 16g-18a

Images from this story

