Solar Bears Ink All-Star Forward Aaron Luchuk for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 1, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, welcome the return of veteran forward Aaron Luchuk, who has signed an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025-26 season.

Luchuk, 27, is back for his fifth season with the Solar Bears after appearing in 236 regular season games in purple and orange from 2020-2025. He is the Franchise's all-time leader in Goals (93) and Points (223) and is tied with Michael Brodzinski for most assists (130). His 59 points in 72 games last season was his second most since joining the professional ranks and earned him a spot on the 2025 Mid-Season Eastern Conference All-Star Team.

He led the entire ECHL in scoring during the 2020-21 season, scoring 28 goals and adding 46 assists for 74 points, setting Solar Bears all-time, single-season marks in assists and points while also earning ECHL First All-Star Team honors.

In his professional career spanning seven seasons, Luchuk has appeared in 314 ECHL games with Newfoundland, Brampton, and Orlando, 48 AHL games with Belleville, Toronto, Laval and Hartford, and 44 games between HockeyAllswenskan and ICEHL. Luchuk needs just five points to obtain 300 at the ECHL level.

Prior to his professional career, the Kingston, Ontario native played 274 Ontario Hockey League games with the Windsor Spitfires and the Barrie Colts. The Windsor Spitfires were crowned Memorial Cup Champions during the 2016-17 OHL season, with Luchuk scoring the game-winning goal. While splitting time with the Spitfires and the Colts during the 2017-18 season, Luchuk was the OHL's scoring leader, notching 115 points (50g-65a) in 68 regular season games, earning him OHL second team all-star honors and the Leo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL's top overage player.

Solar Bears 2025 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird, Carson Focht, Cole Kodsi, Aaron Luchuk, Jarid Lukosevicius

DEFENSEMEN: Logan Britt, Davis Bunz, Tony Follmer

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies







