Royals Acquire Patrick Bajkov from Bloomington; Cash Considerations from Cincinnati in Exchange for Brock Caufield

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced forward Patrick Bajkov has been acquired from the Bloomington Bison to complete the Future Considerations portion of the trade on March 2nd that sent forward Lou-Felix Denis to Bloomington.

Additionally, the Royals have acquired Cash Considerations from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for forward Brock Caufield.

Bajkov, 27, joins the Royals for his second stint in Reading in his seventh professional season, where he has registered 21 points (9g-12a), 22 penalty minutes and a -16 rating in 54 games between Cincinnati (8), Rapid City (20) and Bloomington (26). Previously with the Royals in the 2021-22 campaign, the Nanaimo, British Columbia native recorded 26 goals, as well as a team-high 43 assists and 69 points (26g-43a). Bajkov added 11 points (3g-8a) in 13 Kelly Cup Playoffs games that season, where he led the Royals in assists (10) and finished third on the team in points (11).

Across 397 professional career games, the 6'0", 183-pound, right-shot forward has totaled 240 points (94g-146a), 115 penalty minutes and a -38 rating between the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL, Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), HockeyAllsvenskan and Slovakia. In 275 ECHL career games, Bajkov has logged 187 points (75g-112a), 84 penalty minutes and a -25 rating in stints with Manchester (2018-19), Florida (2018-19), Greenville (2019-20, 2020-21), Reading (2021-22), Cincinnati (2024-25), Rapid City (2024-25) and Bloomington (2024-25).

Prior to beginning his professional career with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL in 2018-19, Bajkov played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Everett Silvertips (2013-18) where he totaled 288 points (112g-176a) in 342 WHL career games.

Caufield, 26, recorded 10 points (6g-4a), four penalty minutes and a -12 rating in 38 games with Reading in his second professional season. The 5'9", 181-pound, right-shot forward has totaled 42 points (18g-24a) in 101 professional career games, all in the ECHL.

