Oilers Receive Biakabutuka from Ducks Via San Diego
March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday that the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL have reassigned defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka to Tulsa from the AHL's San Diego Gulls.
Biakabutuka, 23, returns to Tulsa after being reassigned to San Diego by Anaheim on Feb. 5. The 6-foot-four, 203-pound defenseman has 15 points (5g, 10a) in 21 games with the Oilers this season, including seven points (2g, 5a) during a six-game streak heading into his call-up.
The second-year pro played 11 games with the Gulls, recording an assist in his Gulls' debut. Biakabutuka totals 16 AHL appearances split among Grand Rapids, San Diego and Springfield. Additionally, right-handed blueliner has played in 97 career ECHL games, logging 37 points (10g, 27a) in stints with Florida, Orlando and Tulsa.
The Longueuil, Quebec native began the season under contract with the NHL's St. Louis Blues, being acquired by the Anaheim Ducks in a deal that included NHL All-Star Cam Fowler on Dec. 14.
Prior to turning pro, Biakabutuka compiled 118 points (48g, 78a), a +35 rating and 199 PIM in 266 QMJHL games.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, March 22 to host the Tahoe Knight Monster in a Mountain Division showdown at 7:05 p.m.
