ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #872, Jacksonville at South Carolina, on March 16.

South Carolina's Blake Thompson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 17:40 of the first period.

Thompson will miss South Carolina's game vs. Greenville on March 21.

South Carolina's Ryan Hofer has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 7:50 of the second period.

Hofer will miss South Carolina's games vs. Greenville (March 21) and at Jacksonville (March 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.