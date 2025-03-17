Americans Weekly
March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (14-35-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped their only game of the week on Sunday falling to Utah 3-1. The Americans open a three-game series in Idaho on Wednesday night.
Last Week's Record: 0-1
Overall record: 14-35-8-1
Last Week's Results:
Sunday, March 16th Utah 3 at Allen 1, Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Wednesday, March 19th, 2025
Opponent: Idaho Steelheads
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Idaho Central Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, March 20th, 2025
Opponent: Idaho Steelheads
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Idaho Central Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, March 21, 2025
Opponent: Idaho Steelheads
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Idaho Central Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak
Assists - (31) Brayden Watts
Points - (48) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (15) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Hudson Wilson, and Mark Duarte
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Miko Matikka and Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (3) Brayden Watts
First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Overtime Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts
Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (80) Nick Isaacson
Plus/Minus - (+2) Michael Gildon
Shots on Goal - (140) Mark Duarte
Points per game (0.83) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.906) Luke Richardson
Goals against average (3.43) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (7) *Dylan Wells
* In the American Hockey League
Americans Notables:
- Allen is 1-8-1-0 in their last 10 games.
- Noah Kane scored his first goal of the season on Sunday.
- Anson Thornton is tied for first in the league with 17 losses.
- Allen is 3-8-0-2 in overtime games.
- Allen is 8-9-5-2 when scoring first.
- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 76-37 in the first period.
- Allen is 11-1-3-1 when leading after two periods.
- The Americans are on a four-game losing streak.
- Brad Morrison picked up his first point with Allen on Sunday
- The Americans are 2-5-4-1 in one-goal games.
- The Americans have dropped 10 straight home games.
- The Americans have dropped 10 straight home games.
- The Americans power play ranks 24th overall at 16.4 %.
- Brayden Watts leads the Americans with 48 points.
- Spencer Asuchak leads Allen with seven power play goals.
- The Americans are 0-1 against Idaho this season.
This Week's Schedule:
Monday, March 17th
Practice: 11:00 AM
Tuesday, March 18th
Travel Day to Boise
Wednesday, March 19th
Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CDT
Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:10 PM CDT
Thursday, March 20th
Practice: TBD
Friday, March 21ST
Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CDT
Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:10 PM CDT
Saturday, March 22ND
Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CDT
Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:10 PM CDT
Sunday, March 23rd
Off Day in Boise, Idaho
Monday, March 24th
Travel Day from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah
