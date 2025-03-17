Americans Weekly

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans left wing Kamerin Nault

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (14-35-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped their only game of the week on Sunday falling to Utah 3-1. The Americans open a three-game series in Idaho on Wednesday night.

Last Week's Record: 0-1

Overall record: 14-35-8-1

Last Week's Results:

Sunday, March 16th Utah 3 at Allen 1, Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Wednesday, March 19th, 2025

Opponent: Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, March 20th, 2025

Opponent: Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, March 21, 2025

Opponent: Idaho Steelheads

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Idaho Central Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists - (31) Brayden Watts

Points - (48) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (15) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Hudson Wilson, and Mark Duarte

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Miko Matikka and Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (3) Brayden Watts

First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Overtime Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts

Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (80) Nick Isaacson

Plus/Minus - (+2) Michael Gildon

Shots on Goal - (140) Mark Duarte

Points per game (0.83) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.906) Luke Richardson

Goals against average (3.43) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (7) *Dylan Wells

* In the American Hockey League

Americans Notables:

- Allen is 1-8-1-0 in their last 10 games.

- Noah Kane scored his first goal of the season on Sunday.

- Anson Thornton is tied for first in the league with 17 losses.

- Allen is 3-8-0-2 in overtime games.

- Allen is 8-9-5-2 when scoring first.

- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 76-37 in the first period.

- Allen is 11-1-3-1 when leading after two periods.

- The Americans are on a four-game losing streak.

- Brad Morrison picked up his first point with Allen on Sunday

- The Americans are 2-5-4-1 in one-goal games.

- Brad Morrison collected his first point with Allen on Sunday.

- The Americans have dropped 10 straight home games.

- The Americans power play ranks 24th overall at 16.4 %.

- Brayden Watts leads the Americans with 48 points.

- Spencer Asuchak leads Allen with seven power play goals.

- The Americans are 0-1 against Idaho this season.

This Week's Schedule:

Monday, March 17th

Practice: 11:00 AM

Tuesday, March 18th

Travel Day to Boise

Wednesday, March 19th

Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CDT

Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:10 PM CDT

Thursday, March 20th

Practice: TBD

Friday, March 21ST

Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CDT

Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:10 PM CDT

Saturday, March 22ND

Morning Skate: 12:15 PM CDT

Game: Allen at Idaho, 8:10 PM CDT

Sunday, March 23rd

Off Day in Boise, Idaho

Monday, March 24th

Travel Day from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah

