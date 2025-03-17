Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 22

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers forward Anthony Callin reacts after a score(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the twenty-second week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Norfolk Admirals for three games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Worcester lost 4-1 on Thursday night, won 6-5 in overtime on Friday night, and won 2-1 on Saturday evening.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, March 13th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 4-1 L

For the second straight game Worcester was victimized by superb goaltending. This time it was Thomas Milic, who stopped 30 of 31 shots. At Trois-Rivieres Sunday, Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin repulsed 45 of 46 Railers shots in a 3-1 Trois-Rivieres triumph that included an empty net goal.

Friday, March 14th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 6-5 OTW

For the Railers, these were two points well taken. Behind for much of Friday night to one of the league's best teams, they scored two goals early in the third period to jump ahead, then gave up a late one to fall back into a 5-5 tie with the Norfolk Admirals. Then Riley Piercey won it, 6-5, at 2:07 of overtime to give Worcester two enormous points, perhaps two more than it expected to collect after 40 minutes of play.

Saturday, March 15th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 2-1 W

As can happen when teams are playing a third game in three days, this was a goaltending duel. The winner was Michael Bullion, who stopped 27 of 28 shots. He beat Thomas Milic, who was spectacular in the third period and made 25 saves on 27 shots.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 21st at Maine Mariners | 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 22nd vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 23rd vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 3:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Connor Welsh now owns the Railers franchise single season assist record with his 40th on Thursday against Norfolk.

With his assist on Friday, Connor Welsh is now third all-time in franchise history at 63 in his Railers career.

Anthony Repaci is 1-4-5 in his three games since returning from the IR.

Repaci is tied for third in the ECHL in power play points at 25 (9-16-25).

Anthony Callin is third in the ECHL in shots at 213.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 29-26-2-4 on the season.

The Railers have won each of their past four games which have gone beyond regulation.

Worcester's overtime win on Friday marked a new team and all-city record for most such triumphs in a season.

The Railers are 22/24 (.917) on the penalty kill so far in the month of March. The last power play goals allowed were against the Bloomington Bison on March 1st. They went 9/9 against the Lions earlier in the month, and 11/11 against Norfolk this past weekend.

Worcester is 18-4-2-4 (.750) in one goal games this season, third best in the ECHL.

