Icemen Close Week with Loss at South Carolina

March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Bennett MacArthur scored Jacksonville's lone power-play goal out of seven opportunities on Sunday afternoon, as the Icemen fell to the Stingrays, 4-1.

The Icemen had three separate five-minute power plays throughout the game, stemming from high-intense physicality on both sides. And they weren't able to capitalize on any of them, as Garin Bjorklund turned away seemingly every chance for Jacksonville.

Bjorkland, who entered Sunday ranking third in the ECHL with a 1.99 GAA, saved 36 of 37 Icemen shots and ran away with the first star of the game honors. He made a couple impressive lunging saves to his left, and stopped several shots from the center of the ice.

MacArthur scored the lone goal for the Icemen, striking from the right circle after Bjorklund made one of his 36 saves. The goal cut a 4-0 third-period deficit to 4-1, as MacArthur's 10th goal of the season got Jacksonville on the board late.

South Carolina controlled the contest from the very beginning, scoring two goals in the first 94 seconds

Charlie Combs scored 35 seconds in, and Tyler Weiss made it 2-0 59 seconds later when he batted the puck in the air, well above the crossbar. The puck richocheted off the back of Justen Close's jersey and landed in the back of the net. It was that kind of day for the away team.

The Icemen, who clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs a night prior, fell 4-1 to South Carolina, a team that's been on fire of late.

The Stingrays won their eighth straight game, now having won 16 of their last 18. They're currently in first place in the South, while the Icemen remain in third.

Jacksonville will host Orlando on Wednesday, with puck drop at 7 p.m.

