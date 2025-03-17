Icemen Close Week with Loss at South Carolina
March 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Bennett MacArthur scored Jacksonville's lone power-play goal out of seven opportunities on Sunday afternoon, as the Icemen fell to the Stingrays, 4-1.
The Icemen had three separate five-minute power plays throughout the game, stemming from high-intense physicality on both sides. And they weren't able to capitalize on any of them, as Garin Bjorklund turned away seemingly every chance for Jacksonville.
Bjorkland, who entered Sunday ranking third in the ECHL with a 1.99 GAA, saved 36 of 37 Icemen shots and ran away with the first star of the game honors. He made a couple impressive lunging saves to his left, and stopped several shots from the center of the ice.
MacArthur scored the lone goal for the Icemen, striking from the right circle after Bjorklund made one of his 36 saves. The goal cut a 4-0 third-period deficit to 4-1, as MacArthur's 10th goal of the season got Jacksonville on the board late.
South Carolina controlled the contest from the very beginning, scoring two goals in the first 94 seconds
Charlie Combs scored 35 seconds in, and Tyler Weiss made it 2-0 59 seconds later when he batted the puck in the air, well above the crossbar. The puck richocheted off the back of Justen Close's jersey and landed in the back of the net. It was that kind of day for the away team.
The Icemen, who clinched a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs a night prior, fell 4-1 to South Carolina, a team that's been on fire of late.
The Stingrays won their eighth straight game, now having won 16 of their last 18. They're currently in first place in the South, while the Icemen remain in third.
Jacksonville will host Orlando on Wednesday, with puck drop at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 17, 2025
- Komets Eye Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Sign University of New Hampshire's Robert Cronin - Maine Mariners
- Icemen Close Week with Loss at South Carolina - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Russell Reassigned Back to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Royals to Induct Riley Gill into Wall of Honor on April 11th - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Ryan Fanti Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Fanti Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Heartlanders Back to Start 10-Game Homestand - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hosts 9,757 for Green Ice & Kids Day, Takes 5-Of-6 Points on Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 22 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 22: March 17, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- South Carolina Stingrays Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Close Week with Loss at South Carolina
- Icemen Clinch Playoff Spot with 5-2 Win over Savannah
- Nadeau Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
- Nadeau Extends Goal Streak to Six as Jacksonville Sweeps Allen
- Icemen Blank Americans 4-0; Magic Number at a Dozen