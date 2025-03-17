Thunder Weekly, March 17, 2025

ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebratory huddle

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebratory huddle(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home this past week to close its regular season series against Utah. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 12

Utah at Wichita, 5-2 W

Friday, March 14

Utah at Wichita, 3-2 W (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, March 21

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, March 22

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Sunday, March 23

Wichita at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 20-11-2-1

AWAY: 13-9-4-0

OVERALL: 33-20-6-1

Last 10: 4-3-3-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 73 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 27

Assists: Stinil, 45

Points: Stinil, 68

+/-: Bates, +32

PIM: Boucher, 111

PLAYOFF PUSH - Wichita gained some ground in the Mountain Division playoff race this past week. The Thunder claimed four points against Utah. Wichita is now six points ahead of Idaho for fourth place and just three behind Tulsa for third. The Steelheads have a game in hand on the Thunder. The Knight Monsters and Oilers have each played 61 games while Wichita has played 60.

SKID SNAPPED - Wichita snapped its four-game overtime losing skid on Friday night. The Thunder improved to 7-6 in games decided in the extra period and 3-1 in games decided in the shootout.

HATS OFF - Peter Bates recorded his third career hat trick on Friday night. His last hat trick came on December 3, 2024 against Allen. Bates also netted his second overtime winner of the season. He tallied the overtime winner on January 11 against Allen. Bates reached 20 goals for the third straight season. He is fourth in the ECHL in assists with 44.

100 - Michal Stinil extended his point streak to 10 games this past week. He is the third player to reach that mark this season. Stinil has 15 points (3g, 15a) over that stretch. Stinil is second in the league with 68 points and third in assists with 45. He is averaging 1.33 points per game, which leads the league in that category for players who have played 50 or more games. Stinil needs one more goal to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

CAREER HIGH - Jay Dickman is closing in on his career high in points. He has five over his last three outings (1g, 4a). Dickman is fifth in the league with 65 points, tied for fifth in goals with 27 and tied for third with 11 power play tallies.

60 - Kobe Walker is four points away from 60 for the season. He would be the fourth player for the Thunder to reach that mark this year. Walker has seven points (3g, 4a) over his last five games.

NONSTOP - Trevor Gorsuch has been a workhorse for the Thunder. The veteran netminder has started 12-straight games. Last week, he went 2-0-0, stopping 82 out of 86 shots he faced with a 1.94 goals-against average and .953 save percentage. Gorsuch has seen 40 or more shots in seven of his last 13 outings.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita has power-play goals in four straight games, going 5-for-18 over that time and good for a 27.8% clip. The Thunder are fourth in the league, going 45-for-207 (21.7%).

THUNDERBOLTS... T.J.Lloyd has points in four straight (2g, 2a)...Nico Somerville has assists in four of his last five...Wichita has outscored its opponent 60-47 in the first and 83-73 in the second...Wichita is second to last in penalty minutes per game (9.85)...Wichita is 22-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 15-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 23-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-6-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-7-6-1 in one-goal games...Wichita is 3-0-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal...

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

Don't forget to join us for Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform.

Images from this story

