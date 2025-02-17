Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 18: February 17, 2025

February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 31-10-6-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 14 at Iowa (4-2 Loss)

February 15 at Iowa (5-4 Loss/SO)

February 16 at Bloomington (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 19 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

February 21 vs. Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 22 vs. Kalamazoo (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 23 vs. Iowa (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Sunday Savior: The Toledo Walleye took three of six points during the week. The week started with a 4-2 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday. The Fish came away with one point after pushing the Heartlanders to overtime, and then to a shootout, before falling 5-4 in the shootout. Toledo finished their weekend with a much-needed 5-2 win over the Bloomington Bison on Sunday. The Walleye enter the new week tied for second in the ECHL with 71 points, trailing the Florida Everblades by three points (74). The Fish do continue to sit atop the Western Conference, holding a four-point gap over the Kansas City Mavericks (67) for the conference lead, and a ten-point lead over the Iowa Heartlanders (61) for the Central Division crown.

Super Sam: Forward Sam Craggs caught fire over the weekend, tallying five points (4G, 1A) including four goals in his last three games. Craggs used his strong weekend to boost his season total to 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 total points.

Lightning Lewy: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski was red-hot before getting a look in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals. Lewandowski tallied seven points (5G, 2A) from 1/3-1/8. Friday marked Lewandowski's first game back with the Walleye in over a month. The Clarkston, Michigan native tallied a point in each game over the weekend to restore and extend his dormant point streak to seven games with ten total points (6G, 4A).

Special Team Spectacles: The Toledo Walleye power play unit has been spectacular as of late and this season. The Fish power play unit is 11/29 (37.9%) over their last ten games. The Walleye rank at the top of the ECHL with an astounding 25.9% power play conversion.

Almost Home: The Toledo Walleye will begin a four-game week with a trip to Cincinnati for a weeknight duel with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday. The Walleye then head home for a full weekend slate. The Kalamazoo Wings will come into the Huntington Center for a pair of contests on Friday and Saturday, before Toledo welcomes the Iowa Heartlanders into the Huntington Center on Sunday for the regular series finale between the top two teams in the ECHL's Central Division.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Sam Craggs (4G, 1A, +2)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-1-0, 2.52 GAA, .921 SVP)

