Bison Sign Defenseman Carson Kosobud
February 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signing of defenseman Carson Kosobud to a standard ECHL player contract.
Kosobud, 25, appeared in 26 games with Strasbourg of the France2 league this season. He tallied 13 points (seven goals and six assists) with 31 penalty minutes.
The Moorhead, Minnesota native skated in 74 career NCAA games between Arizona State University and University of Alaska-Anchorage from 2020-2024 where he totaled 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) with 79 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot, 190-pound defensemen previously played 88 games in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Penticton Vees totaling 29 points (six goals and 23 assists) with 62 penalty minutes.
